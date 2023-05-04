Former Austrian player Thomas Muller has bemoaned his compatriot Dominic Thiem losing 'a lot of money' since his comeback two years ago.

Thiem, a former World No. 3, has been plagued by injuries since making his Grand Slam breakthrough at the 2020 US Open. The Austrian also reached the ATP Finals that year, coming within a deciding set tiebreak of clinching the title before falling short.

In 2021, though, Thiem injured his right wrist and was sidelined for eight months. Starting 2022 with seven losses, he reached a few semifinals and also made the Rennes Challenger final, ending the campaign with an 18-16 record.

To say that the World No. 93 has struggled in 2023 would be an understatement. He holds a 7-12 slate following his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the Madrid Open.

In an interview with Heute, Muster spoke about Thiem's rapidly plummeting fortunes since winning the US Open two years ago:

"Since then I've been hearing about the comeback, but the comeback was over two years ago."

Muster reckons Thiem has made a few 'bad' decisions off the court like a late separation with his coach Nicolas Massu. This is in turn showing in his series of underwhelming on-court performances.

"It was the sum of the bad decisions that made it. He broke up with everyone who meant well for him. And he wasn't fit for a match," he explained.

"Dominic is a player who needs a lot of repetitions, who has to grind everything in. And that's how it is: When you make a comeback, you have to be as good as before - and then even better, because tennis doesn't stand still."

Thiem is next expected to feature at the Rome Masters next week.

"When you come back, you have to completely reinvent yourself" - Thomas Muster on Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem in action

Dominic Thiem is a quintessential baseliner, who looks to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Muster, though, reckons his compatriot needs to revisit his tactics to keep up with the evolving sport, especially after a comeback.

"When you come back, you have to completely reinvent yourself in your head," he said. "That would now be asked at Thiem. He doesn't win a game six meters behind the baseline."

Muster added:

"In some tournaments, he was lucky that there weren't any line judges anymore. After the return he has to step forward. But that also comes with victories and self-confidence."

Dominic Thiem has a 334-194 win-loss record, winning his 17th and latest singles title - the biggest of his career - at the 2020 US Open.

