Dominic Thiem's intensity on the court is matched by very few others in world tennis, believes Indian tennis star, Sumit Nagal. After facing Thiem, the former India no. 1 was convinced that the Austrian superstar's intensity was at par with Rafael Nadal, known as one of the greatest fighters in tennis history.

Nagal faced Thiem at the 2020 US Open, exactly a year since stretching Roger Federer to four sets at the New York Major. Both those experiences left the 25-year-old wiser and more aware of what it takes to beat the best.

While reflecting on the learning experience in his 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 second-round defeat to Thiem, who went on to win the 2020 US Open title, Nagal spoke about the Austrian's Nadal-esque relentlessness on the court.

He shared his thoughts on the experience, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the 2023 Maharashtra Open in Pune.

"When you play these big players, you learn a lot," Sumit Nagal expressed.

"When I played Thiem, I realized how important intensity is because his intensity is probably one of the highest, like Rafa’s (Nadal), you know. Every ball he’s there."

Thiem kept up that intensity throughout the tournament and displayed the best of it when it mattered most, making a comeback from two sets down against Alexander Zverev to win the 2020 US Open final.

The Austrian began his 2023 campaign at the Adelaide International 1. Meanwhile, Nagal has received one of the wildcards for the Tata Open Maharashtra and will face sixth seed Filip Krajinovic in the first round.

Dominic Thiem's 2023 season gets off to a poor start

Dominic Thiem lost his Adelaide International opener to Soonwoo Kwon.

Dominic Thiem lost his opening match of the new season, bowing out in the first qualifying round of the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday. His hopes of getting into the Top-100 of the ATP rankings leading into the 2023 Australian Open suffered a huge blow as a result of Saturday's loss to Soonwoo Kwon.

However, Thiem has already been handed a wildcard for the Australian Open singles main draw. The Austrian, who also participated in the World Tennis League exhibition event last week, was a finalist at the Melbourne Grand Slam back in 2020. He held a two-sets-to-one lead against Novak Djokovic in the final, before losing in five sets.

The 29-year-old ended the 2022 season on a high, reaching the semifinals in two of his last three events on tour.

