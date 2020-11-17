Dominic Thiem says brother Moritz is playing a key role during 'lonely' ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem is playing his fifth consecutive ATP Finals event this year, looking to follow up on his remarkable triumph at the US Open in September. Runner-up at last year's edition, the Austrian had spoken previously about the restrictions and difficult conditions in London this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dominic Thiem has now also revealed that his brother Moritz is playing a big role in his team during this unique situation.

I'm delighted that he is there: Dominic Thiem on his brother travelling to London with him

Dominic Thiem's family and team at the Mutua Madrid Open 2019

Dominic Thiem feels lucky to be competing during the pandemic, but is also finding the lockdown rules exhausting. In such a scenario, the World No. 3 is pleased that Moritz, who is a professional tennis player himself, is a part of his London journey.

"That the tournaments can take place despite the difficult circumstances is sensational," Dominic Thiem said. "On the other hand, it can be very, very lonely. There is no change at all, just a hotel and a tennis court. This is why Moritz is also playing a key role in London these days: I'm delighted that he is there. We can spend time together, it ensures fun and entertainment."

The 27-year-old has travelled to London with brother Moritz, manager Herwig Straka and coach Nico Massu. He is hoping to go one better than last year and pick up the trophy at the O2 Arena, but is banking on his family and team to help him get over the line.

Straka also emphasized the role of Moritz in the the World No. 3's team, and how his presence can help in boosting morale.

"It is extremely important that Moritz is in London. He's not just Dominic's brother, he's also his best friend," said Dominic Thiem's manager

Despite defeating Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev at last year's Nitto ATP Finals, Dominic Thiem came up short against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. But the US Open champion got his revenge on Sunday, defeating Tsitsipas in the first round robin match 7-6 4-6 6-3 to get his 2020 campaign off to a solid start.

Dominic Thiem now faces World No. 2 and French Open champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday. If Thiem wins that match and Tsitsipas beats Andrey Rublev later in the day, the Austrian will have confirmed his place in the semifinals.