Dominic Thiem says he can't imagine living in the US, but loves the 'crazy' energy of NYC

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has spoken extensively about his experience of traveling to the United States on his new website. The Austrian player mentioned that he has many good memories from his Houston, Dallas, Washington, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles trips. However, when asked if he would ever live in the US, Thiem replied that he couldn't imagine living anywhere outside Europe.

Dominic Thiem spent almost a full month in the United States recently as he competed in the Western & Southern Open followed by the US Open, where he won his maiden Grand Slam title. Thiem stated that he enjoyed being in the US for some time, but that Europe was the most comfortable place for him.

I don't gamble but I would love to see that crazy casino world in Las Vegas: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem won the 2020 US Open

Dominic Thiem has visited the US several times since becoming a tennis professional. The United States hosts many marquee tennis tourneys, including the year's last Grand Slam competition.

Talking about New York first, Dominic said that he loved the energy of the city.

"I love coming back to this metropolis over and over again. I came to New York for the first time in 2010. My first thoughts were how crazy it is here. Of course, in a positive way. The energy of this city pushes you. I have seen many places here. From the Empire State Building to the Statue of Liberty – all these places look like in a movie, it seems unreal," Dominic Thiem said.

Next, Thiem shared some details about his experiences in Miami. He had met Gabe Norona for the first time when the Thiem family received an invitation to stay at his home during the Orange Bowl.

The two-time French Open runner-up also called Malibu a 'dream world' as many Hollywood celebrities reside in the city.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem then revealed that he had never visited Las Vegas but really wished to see the 'casino world' of the city.

"I don't gamble, but I would love to see that crazy casino world. Nothing is normal there. To spend a few days in Las Vegas seems to be pure entertainment," Thiem said.

Lastly, the 27-year-old answered a question about whether he would consider shifting to the United States in the future.

"No, not at all. I enjoy being in America, but after some weeks I look forward to coming back to Europe and my home," the 2020 Australian Open finalist signed off.

Dominic Thiem in action at the 2019 French Open

Dominic Thiem did not compete in the Italian Open, but he will participate in the upcoming Roland Garros tournament. The Wiener Neustadt-based player is among the favorites to win the claycourt Slam this year.