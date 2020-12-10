In 2020, we saw Dominic Thiem cement his place among the elite of men's tennis. After finishing runner-up to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne, the 27-year-old went one better in New York. Thiem captured the most important title of his career at the US Open, beating Alexander Zverev in the final for his first ever Slam.

That was a watershed moment for Dominic Thiem; the Austrian's popularity has soared exponentially since his run at Flushing Meadows. And that is also reflected on Google - by far the most frequently used search engine across the world - as per a recent statistical analysis.

The findings show that Dominic Thiem has been the most searched for celebrity in Austria this year, and the fourth most searched term overall.

The result comes as no surprise, given that Thiem is arguably his country's biggest celebrity on the global stage. Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and professional skier Erik Schinegger ranked second and third on the list respectively.

Here is the top 10 in full:

1. Dominic Thiem

2. Alma Zadic

3. Erik Schinegger

4. Karl Nehammer

5. Sonja Kirchberger

Advertisement

6. Lisa Eckhart

7. Rudolf Anschober

8. Anna Veith

9. Amira Pocher

10. Nunu Kaller

Google users in Austria searched for Dominic Thiem more than they did for Kobe Bryant and PS5

Dominic Thiem

The list for overall search terms in Austria was more competitive, and Dominic Thiem ranked fourth in that. Coronavirus, as expected, was the most searched term of the year in the country.

The World No. 3 was also dwarfed by the controversial 2020 US Presidential Election and the 2020 French Open in the top 10 search terms of the year. However, he did manage to beat late basketball great Kobe Bryant for the fourth position on the list.

Here is the top 10 in full:

1. Coronavirus

2. US election

3. French Open

4. Dominic Thiem

5. Kobe Bryant

6. Joe Biden

7. iPhone 12

8. Dow Jones

9. PS5

10. US Open

Dominic Thiem was also able to beat some very common search terms like Joe Biden, the PS5 and iPhone 12 in his home country, which reinforces the 27-year-old's enormous popularity. Thiem himself is a big fan of the PS5 and gaming in general, as seen in his recent Instagram post.