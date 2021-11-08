Dominic Thiem shares picture of emperor penguin, continues filming commercials aimed at raising environmental awareness

The whole world knows Dominic Thiem the tennis player, but of late it has also frequently encountered Dominic Thiem the environmental activist. Grabbing every opportunity to promote what he believes in, Thiem has made it clear that he wants to make an impact in the climate space and push more people to think about the consequences of their actions on the environment.

The Austrian's social media handles are always filled with references to nature and wildlife. He also recently appeared in a new commercial that is aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

At last week's Kosmos Sports Summit, Dominic Thiem was a part of a virtual conference alongside Parley founder Cyrill Gutsch. Parley is a non-profit environmental organization that focuses on the protection of the oceans.

Gutsch labeled Thiem an 'Ocean Warrior' for his contributions through the Adidas and Parley partnerships. And Thiem has continued to show his interest towards oceans and marine life, recently sharing a post by Sealegacy - another non-profit environmental organization working in the ocean space.

Dominic Thiem reshared the post by Sealegacy on Instagram

Referring to the emperor penguins, Dominic Thiem wrote in the caption: "What a gift of nature these beautiful animals are!"

The 2020 US Open Winner was also spotted reacting to the picture when it was first shared by Sealegacy, with a comment that read, "Unreal 😍❤️".

Dominic Thiem reacts to the post by Sealegacy

Watch: Dominic Thiem appears in second 'green' commercial for Bank Austria

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

The 28-year-old has been a brand ambassador Bank Austria since 2017, and this year he has appeared in two 'green' commercials for them. The second of those was released on social media just a couple of days ago, and it can be seen below:

Dominic Thiem is part of the MegaCard GoGreen campaign, which is targeting youngsters between the ages of 10 and 20 in Austria and funding environmentally friendly projects. The first commercial of the series had led to Thiem trending across social media channels for his naked appearance in the video.

UniCredit Bank Austria AG @Bank_Austria



Jetzt gratis MegaCard GoGreen-Konto erstmalig eröffnen und einen 𝟰𝟬 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗻 erhalten.



Zum Jugendkonto ▷

#gemeinsamverändern 🍃 𝗪𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗝𝘂𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘂𝗳 𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘂𝘁. 🍃Jetzt gratis MegaCard GoGreen-Konto erstmalig eröffnen und einen 𝟰𝟬 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗻 erhalten.Zum Jugendkonto ▷ bit.ly/2WWMILH 🍃 𝗪𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗝𝘂𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘂𝗳 𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘂𝘁. 🍃Jetzt gratis MegaCard GoGreen-Konto erstmalig eröffnen und einen 𝟰𝟬 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗸𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗴𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗻 erhalten.Zum Jugendkonto ▷ bit.ly/2WWMILH#gemeinsamverändern https://t.co/djbPe5yB0C

Even well-known tennis media personalities like Jose Morgado were seen reacting to the video on Twitter, pointing out the surprise elements in it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Musab Abid