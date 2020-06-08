Dominic Thiem shows his concern for environment once again on World Oceans Day

Eco-athlete Dominic Thiem expresses his love and concern for the seas on World Oceans Day, through an Instagram story.

Dominic Thiem has been an active crusader against contamination of oceans for a while.

Dominic Thiem

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is touted as the biggest challenger to the might of the Big 3 right now. But he is also a passionate crusader for environmental causes, and has spoken publicly about it on a number of occasions.

Today, 8 June, is World Oceans Day, and Dominic Thiem took the opportunity to send a short message on their importance to our planet. In the Instagram story, Thiem also expressed hope that we can maintain the pristine beauty of the oceans through concerted efforts.

World Oceans Day was officially recognized by the United Nation and supports Sustainable Development Goals for oceans, while also trying to draw public attention to ocean management.

"Hi guys, today is World Oceans Day and I just wanted to spread a message how important oceans are to our planet," Dominic Thiem said at the start o the message.

He tagged 4ocean's Insta page in the story and went on to thank the company for their marvelous work in cleaning up our oceans.

"I want to speak a big thank you to 4ocean because they are doing such a great job," Thiem added.

4ocean is a Florida-based company that makes and sells bracelets and other apparel with environmentally-sustainable material, and then uses the profits to remove plastic and other trash from the seas. The company's Instagram page says they have already removed 8.8 million tonnes of trash from the oceans.

"Hopefully, we can save our oceans and keep them as beautiful as they are," Dominic Thiem said at the end of the message.

How an 'accident' led Dominic Thiem to the cause

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon.

Dominic Thiem began his tryst with 4ocean by chance, when he stumbled upon the company while surfing the net.

"I was ordering one bracelet because I thought it was for a really good cause. They somehow saw I was wearing it in Madrid and they got in contact with me," Thiem had told ATP.

It was a life-changing moment for the Austrian Australian Open finalist, and he began to get more actively involved with the cause.

"It's a really good cause. It's one of the biggest problems nowadays that we face, with all the plastic pollution. I love nature and I'm trying to support this whenever I can. I really hope to attend one of their cleanups and help. It would really be a dream for me," he said.

Dominic Thiem is celebrated as an eco-athlete for the genuine and active concern he shows for the plastic waste issue. Thiem, along with fellow tennis player Kevin Anderson, have both frequently homed in on an issue that threatens marine life and the future of oceans itself.

Kevin Anderson has also gone green

At least eight million tonnes of plastic waste end up in oceans every year, which severely harms marine animals, coastal tourism, food safety, human health. There are also studies that show a link between ocean contamination and climate change.

Dominic Thiem is showing the way, and it is possible that more high-profile athletes follow suit and join the fight to save the environment.