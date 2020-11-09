Dominic Thiem talks about his recovery process and expresses shock at the Vienna terror attack in his latest website upload

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem recently gave a positive update about his physical condition ahead of the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. The Austrian had suffered a toe injury during the Erste Bank Open in Vienna that caused him to withdraw from the recently concluded Paris Masters.

Thiem revealed in his latest website upload that he had recovered from the injury within three days of losing in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open. Once healed, the 27-year-old began his preparations for the ATP Finals.

On Wednesday I am leaving for London... https://t.co/JtNumpYuBQ — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) November 9, 2020

“After losing in the quarterfinal at my home tournament in Vienna I recovered from my foot injury,” Thiem wrote. “It took me two, three days to recover. Then I started my preparation for the final in London at the O2-Arena."

In the same website upload, Dominic Thiem also penned his thoughts about the horrors faced by his coach Nicolas Massu during the recent terror attack in Vienna.

The Chilean was having a meal in a nearby restaurant when the attacks began, forcing him to take cover in the eatery for eight excruciating hours.

Massu is trapped in a restaurant in Vienna waiting for the terrorist attack to finish. https://t.co/7mhvJy2HMy — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 2, 2020

Thiem expressed his grief at the heinous act that brought life to a standstill in his country.

“It was a week with thousands of thoughts in my mind,” Thiem wrote further. “My coach Nicolas Massu literally experienced the atrocious terror attack in Vienna, was close having dinner at a restaurant and was locked up until 2:30 at night. A terror attack that shocked the entire world! Suddenly life was at a halt in Austria. Very, very, sad.”

Moving on, Dominic Thiem informed his fans about his traveling plans with the Nitto ATP Finals in mind. The reigning US Open champion revealed that he would depart for London on Wednesday with a ‘mini-team’ which is understandable given the strict restrictions in place in the UK.

“On Wednesday I am leaving for London with a “mini-team“,” Thiem revealed.

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 Erste Bank Open

He then fondly recalled his memories of the 2019 ATP Finals where he beat Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev.

“The final goal of 2020, the memories of last year are nice!” Thiem continued. “During the group phase I beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, I beat Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.”

Dominic Thiem, however, rued his close loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final; a loss that the Austrian observes was only a difference of few points.

“Then I had that 6:7 in the third set against Stefanos Tsitsipas,” Thiem observed. “It was just a few points that decided heaven or hell.”

Dominic Thiem in contention for ‘Athlete of the year’ award in Austria

Dominic Thiem with his US Open title

With his recent US Open triumph, Dominic Thiem has immortalized himself in the history of sports in Austria.

The World No. 3 has been nominated for the ‘Austrian Sportsperson of the Year’ award along with the likes of David Alaba (football), Nikola Bilyk (handball), Stefan Kraft (Ski Jumper), and Matthias Mayer (alpine ski racer).

The result of this award would be announced on November 10 in a low-scale ceremony without any audience. Dominic Thiem wrote in his blog that he would attend this ceremony with his brother and that it would be his final public appearance before departing for London.

“The ‘Athletes of the Year’ award ceremony will take place next Tuesday,” Thiem wrote. “Of course, without audience! No media rumble and highly guarded security checks. I shall be there together with my brother Moritz. It will be my final public appearance before the Masters in England.”