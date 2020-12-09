After registering impressive claycourt seasons for a few years, Dominic Thiem broke through in 2020 with his first Grand Slam title. He put up several other impressive performances on hardcourts too, which took him to World No. 3 in the rankings.

Recently, German Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann showered high praise on the Austrian's performances during 2020, highlighting the way he increased the pace of his hitting at the most crucial moments. Kohlmann was particularly impressed with Thiem's run at the US Open as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in November.

Thiem won the New York Slam beating Alexander Zverev in the final, and in London he defeated both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal before bowing out in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

Dominic Thiem at the Nitto ATP Finals 2020

Kohlmann pointed out how Dominic Thiem was able to counter the consistency of proven champions like Novak Djokovic by taking big risks when it mattered most.

"I found it remarkable this year that the young players went a step further in these important situations," Kohlmann said. "The older, more experienced ones pulled off the calm, solid game. And Dominic Thiem in particular then took an even higher risk, played incredible forehand winners, and increased the pace. And that worked."

Kohlmann believes the ability of younger players like Dominic Thiem to find another gear will help them challenge Nadal, Djokovic and Federer for the biggest prizes in the sport.

"I took the feeling with me that the boys, next to Dominic Thiem, are not only there now, but will soon also be able to win the Grand Slam tournaments," the German added. "Even if all three top players are at the peak."

Jannik Sinner is the most improved player of 2020: Michael Kohlmann

Jannik Sinner at the Bett1Hulks Championship 2020

Advertisement

When asked about which young players had improved the most in 2020, Michael Kohlmann didn't hesitate before naming Italian teen sensation Jannik Sinner.

"Jannik Sinner definitely, even if that is of course boring because he is now very good in the world rankings," Kohlmann said.

"Jannik was a training partner at the ATP Cup, and he also trained a lot with our players," the German added. "You could already guess where it could go. The fact that he has bundled all of this together within a year and now plays so well consistently is extraordinary."

Jannik Sinner won his maiden ATP title in Sofia, becoming the first teenager to do so in 12 years. His exploits have earned high praise from around the tennis world, including from the world's two best players - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.