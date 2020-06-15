Dominic Thiem unsure of US Open participation

Dominic Thiem feels that it will be tough to participate at the US Open 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thiem said that the circumstances will have to improve for all the players be able to take part in the tournament.

Dominic Thiem has shown reluctance about taking part in the 2020 US Open, given that the coronavirus pandemic still raging in the country. The Austrian said that it would be difficult to participate in the tournament unless the public health situation improves.

With his comments, Dominic Thiem joins the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have all raised concerns over the organization of US Open.

With the postponement of French Open followed by the cancellation of the 2020 Wimbledon Championships, the US Open is scheduled to be the second Grand Slam of the year. It is set to take place from 23rd August, with the main draw starting from 31st August. The two-week tournament will conclude on 13th September.

Speaking at a press conference during Adria Tour, Dominic Thiem expressed reservations about the feasibility of traveling to New York.

"All of these circumstances are pretty tough. I think some circumstances will have to change [for it to] make sense to go there [New York]," Thiem said.

Well nobody knows, maybe things improve, maybe not, so we'll have to wait until the facts are out and then decide," he added.

Dominic Thiem is in Belgrade right now, accompanying Novak Djokovic and other players for the Adria Tour. The World No. 3 is also scheduled to take part in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown from next week, with his first match on 20th of June.

The organizers of the US Open have put out a list of restrictions for those who would be participating at the tournament this year. The players will have a limited entourage with them at the site, and there would also be a quarantine period of 14 days for everyone arriving from outside the United States.

Alexander Zverev backs Dominic Thiem's views on US Open

Adding to the thoughts of Dominic Thiem, World No. 7 Alexander Zverev said that it would be very difficult to participate in the US Open with the rules the organizers have formulated. The German believes that many players will be uncomfortable with the restrictions, and might not want to take the risk of traveling to New York.

Zverev was also speaking during the press conference at the Adria Tour, after his arrival in Belgrade.

We proudly present you @AlexZverev, the 7th tennis player in the world, as the participant of #AdriaTour. pic.twitter.com/cqRy367OV0 — Adria Tour Official (@AdriaTennisTour) May 30, 2020

Zverev said that everyone wants to play a Grand Slam but he was not sure if all the players would want to compete under such draconian rules.

"You have to stay stay two weeks in quarantine at JFK, you're not allowed to go basically anywhere, and you need to come in advance," Zverev said.

It remains to be seen whether the organizers pay heed to the players' reservations, or if they stick to their regulations. The fans might have to watch a US Open sans stars if the deadlock is not resolved soon.