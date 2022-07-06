Dominic Thiem wins a match after 421 days and 7 1R losses, beats Filip Misolic at Salzburg Open

Dominic Thiem defeated Filip Misolic 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the ATP Challenger Salzburg Open on Tuesday. Thiem, who won a tennis match after 421 days, will now face Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in the second round.

Thiem defeated Marton Fucsovics at the 2021 Italian Open, which was last win before getting the better of Misolic in Salzburg.

The Austrian stated that he was happy to have won the match at home, which was reflected in his smile.

After struggling with injury and illness, Dominic Thiem looks to return to top form

Dominic Thiem has been struggling to find his best form after suffering a wrist injury at Mallorca last year

The 28-year-old, who has had continuing struggles with form, injury, and illness expressed confidence that he would eventually get back to form after a long journey and thanked fans for believing in him.

"It’s been a long journey and I know there is still a lot of work to be done for me to get back to my top form, but I’m confident that I’ll get there. Thank you to everybody who has supported and believed in me throughout these challenging times."

The 2020 US Open champion took a break to recover from a knee injury after losing his first-round match in Dubai last year.

Thiem then made it to the semifinals in Madrid, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

After beating Fucsovics at the Italian Open, the former World No. 3 lost to Lorenzo Sonego in his third-round match.

Opening-round losses against Cameron Norrie at Lyon and to Pablo Anjujar at the French Open followed, which prompted Thiem to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships last year, a wrist injury forced him to retire from the contest and eventually miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Returning to action at the Marbella Challenger after a seven-month hiatus, Thiem went down against Pedro Cachin before testing positive for COVID.

A first-round loss against Andy Murray at the Madrid Open was followed by a defeat to Hugo Dellien in the first round of the French Open.

Before winning the US Open in 2020, the player from Lichtenworth also reached the finals of the Australian Open that year.

Dominic Thiem was also a two-time finalist at Roland Garros, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019.

