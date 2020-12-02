Wolfgang Thiem, the father of Dominic Thiem, believes that the World No. 3's game is close to the finished package. Wolfgang cited his son's successful run in 2020 as evidence that he doesn't need any major technical changes.

The 2020 season was a good one for Dominic Thiem, who won his first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open. The Austrian also reached the finals of the Australian Open and the season-ending ATP Finals, ending the year right behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the rankings.

"He (Dominic Thiem) could have won or lost all three (finals), it is so close together," Wolfgang Thiem said. "Great changes are no longer necessary after the progress made in the past year and a half."

"He is now 27. Now you have to make sure that you cherish and look after the package," Wolfgang added.

Dominic Thiem's decision to play the Olympics surprised me: Father Wolfgang

Dominic Thiem will join his father in pre-season training around mid-December, after his current vacation. The World No. 3 would be keen to get started on his preparations for the Australian summer, which Wolfgang believes is still in limbo as per the last update.

"You have six weeks until the beginning of February, because it (Australian Open) probably won't start before that," Wolfgang said. "My last piece of information is that Australian Open will start in the first week of February and entry should take place from January 8th. Once you know when to start and it is easier to plan. But I wouldn't be surprised if it were called off completely or if it wasn't played until March."

Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open

Like many others, Wolfgang is of the view that it would not be possible for players to remain in quarantine without training and then immediately play a big event like the Australian Open.

"That would not be acceptable for the athletes, it would not be feasible. You have to be able to train despite the quarantine," he said.

Wolfgang also expressed surprise at Dominic Thiem's U-turn on playing the Tokyo Games next year. In Wolfgang's opinion the Olympic Games are not too prestigious when it comes to tennis, but he admitted that the decision to participate or not was for his son to make.

“He (Dominic Thiem) wants to play the Olympics, that was his wish," Wolfgang said. "It also surprised me, but it may well be that with the Grand Slam victory he is now a little freer and can also focus on such things. Olympic Games in tennis don't really count that much, but he has to decide that."