Dominic Thiem working on his backhand and net play during COVID-19 break

Dominic Thiem is at the third position in the ATP rankings

Australian Open 2020 runner-up Dominic Thiem is utilizing the current coronavirus-enforced break to work on his physical strength. His father, Wolfgang, shared his son's workout routine in a recent media interaction.

The World No. 3 has moved his training base to the south of Vienna, where he is prepping up for the upcoming Generali Austrian Pro Series.

Dominic Thiem will take part in that competition along with Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Sebastian Ofner, Lucas Miedler, Sam Weissborn, Jürgen Melzer, Phillip Oswald, David Pichler, Alex Erler, Lenny Hampel, Max Neuchrist, Sandro Kopp, Lukas Neumayer, Marko Andrejic and Moritz Thiem.

How Dominic Thiem is improving his game during the break

Dominic Thiem trains for 2.5 hours everyday

During a media event with the Austrian Tennis Committee, Dominic Thiem's father mentioned a few features of the 2019 Indian Wells champion's training schedule. Wolfgang, who is also a tennis coach, said that they have worked on some specific aspects of his son's game.

Their top priorities were stabilizing the backhand and net attacks, while the daily workload included a two and a half hour on-court training and conditioning session.

Talking about the Generali Austrian Pro Series which starts on 25th May, Wolfgang continued:

"The series in the southern part of the city helps because there are matches again that can be trained for."

Advertisement

As per Tennisnet.com, along with Dominic Thiem, even the other participants have found the current break to be a good time to work on their fitness and game.

The current break could be an advantage for Nadal, Federer and Djokovic: Dominic Thiem's father

The current break could be an advantage for the top players in the views of Dominic Thiem's father

Dominic Thiem's father then talked about the other players on tour and how this break would impact them. Wolfgang believes that the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are past masters at dealing with long breaks, while the youngsters might find it tougher to shrug off the rust.

"It could be an advantage for players like Nadal, Federer and Djokovic because they have had longer injuries and know how to deal with it," Wolfgang said. "Young players like Jannik Sinner need matches. It's mentally difficult for everyone because they don't know when to start."

At the same time, Wolfgang is aware that the likes of NextGen star Alexander Zverev could use the break to build on their stamina and power. Like Dominic Thiem, Zverev has also reportedly been working on his physical strength.

“Zverev is someone who is sure to do an incredible amount and is determined. He could catch up - especially in the physical area. That's why we are looking to work specifically in this aspect too," Wolfgang opined.

Dominic Thiem will open the Generali Austrian Pro Series against David Pichler. 16 men and eight women will take part in the national level tourney as professional tennis resumes in Austria for the first time after the COVID-19 break.

When asked about the future of ATP tournaments in 2020, Wolfgang signed off with the following statement:

"Personally, I can imagine that if the clay court tournaments are not played in September, the whole season will blow off and will only really start again in Australia in January."

The fans will have their eyes on Dominic Thiem in the upcoming competition, as the Austrian looks to hit the reset button on his season.