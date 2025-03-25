"Don't know what to expect from Coco Gauff anymore" - Fans baffled by American's 'disastrous' Miami Open 4R exit

Coco Gauff's loss to Magda Linette left several tennis fans shellshocked in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open. Gauff, the No. 3 seed in the women's singles main draw of the combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, fell to a 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of her 33-year-old opponent.

Ad

Unsurprisingly, many fans assessed the American's subpar display in the aftermath of the shocking result. Gauff went into the match as the favorite on paper to progress to the quarterfinals. However, an error-riddled performance did her no favors.

The 2023 US Open champion produced 12 double faults and 45 unforced errors across the two sets of tennis she played against the veteran Pole. Meanwhile, Linette remained solid, even after going behind 3-4 in the second set, and she soon overturned the deficit to secure her first win over a top-three player since 2021.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tennis fans on Reddit called out Coco Gauff for her inconsistent performances so far this season. Apart from spearheading USA's United Cup title triumph right at the start of the season, the WTA No. 3 is yet to taste success in 2025.

"Well that was bad. Coco's form has been all over the place this season. Idk what to expect from her anymore. I just hope she has a better clay season," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Very rough performance, went from 3 UEs against Kenin to 40+ UEs today… she’s cursed in Miami I guess," commented another.

"Honestly I think people just need to reevaluate their expectations. Her technical flaws, mostly the FH, are something she's likely to struggle with for entire career. Instead of potentially winning 5+ slams it becoming more likely that she'll end up in the 1-4 range like many other greats have," another fan chimed in.

Ad

There were others who criticized the 2024 WTA Finals champion over her serve, which has been widely regarded as one of the biggest weaknesses in Gauff's game over the years.

"Just disastrous. Until her and her team address the serve she’s not going anywhere," opined one fan.

"Unforced error is one thing, double faults is bigger problem for Coco, 104 in 15 matches this year and 12 this match," another added.

Ad

"Coco girl…. That motha f**kin’ serve has GOT to go," yet another fan weighed in.

Coco Gauff's latest disappointment at the 2025 Miami Open marks yet another poor result for the nine-time singles WTA Tour-level titlist. Across five singles events she has taken part in so far this year, her best showing was a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff's post-Australian Open woes continue as Miami Open loss adds to Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells setbacks

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Australian Open, Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals. Here, the 21-year-old lost to a resurgent Paula Badosa. However, at the time, there was optimism surrounding the American and the general expectations were that she would improve on her showing in Melbourne at future events.

Ad

Since then though, things seem to have rapidly unraveled for the WTA No. 3. At the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, she suffered a straight-set defeat in her very first match of the tournament, at the hands of Marta Kostyuk. A similar fate followed at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. This time, it was compatriot McCartney Kessler who did the damage.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the first chapter of this year's 'Sunshine Double', Gauff slumped to a fourth-round loss to Belinda Bencic, despite having established a set lead over the Swiss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback