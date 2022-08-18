"Don't know how many players have had that sort of impact on the game, maybe Billie Jean King" - Andy Murray on Serena Williams

Andy Murray was asked to give his thoughts on Serena Williams' retirement and legacy after his defeat against Cameron Norrie at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday.

While elaborating on the topic, Murray opined that nobody barring Billie Jean King has had the impact Serena Williams has had on tennis.

The 23-time Major champion announced her retirement from tennis in an article for Vogue magazine. Speaking to the media, Murray acknowledged that while the news of her retirement was sad, it was likely on the cards for a while given her lack of tennis action in the last few years.

"Yeah, it's obviously sad, but then, you know, it happens to all players at some stage," Andy Murray said. "You know, she's (Serena Williams) not played that much the last few years. So it's been coming."

"But when you hear the news, it's always, yeah, sad when one of the great players -- because I think, as well, like they don't seem normal, those players, so you kind of expect them to be able to go on forever."

The three-time Major champion explained that retirement is always a sad juncture for great champions such as Williams, which is why he reckons their careers ought to be "well-celebrated."

"So when they stop, it's obviously a sad day," Murray said. "Hopefully the next, you know, 10 days to two, three weeks, whatever it is, you know that her career is really well-celebrated and you don't want it to necessarily be a sad moment, like it's probably a time to celebrate her career and everything that she's done for the sport, because it's been immense."

The Brit reckons only Billie Jean King can hold a candle to the American's contribution to the sport.

"I don't know how many other players have had that sort of impact maybe on the game," he added. "Maybe Billie Jean King arguably. But, yeah, she's been great for tennis, and like I said, it will be sad. But, yeah, let's hope everyone sort of gets behind her and celebrates her career the next few weeks."

"I didn't think Serena Williams started that well" - Andy Murray on the American's defeat against Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu after beating Serena Williams.

Serena Williams crashed out of the Western and Southern Open in a 6-4, 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Emma Raducanu on Tuesday.

Andy Murray was asked for his thoughts on the result during his press conference. He believes Williams started the match poorly and noted that even though Raducanu might have been a victim of nerves, she came through in tremendous fashion.

"So from Serena's side, yeah, I didn't think she started that well," Andy Murray said. "Then, you know, Emma, as well, going into the match probably would have, you know, felt some nerves and stuff, playing Serena, and obviously getting off to a quick start would have relaxed her from there. She made very few mistakes and was very solid all around."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Emma Raducanu after beating Serena Williams in straight sets Emma Raducanu after beating Serena Williams in straight sets ❤️ https://t.co/qEwdwd3PKn

