"Don't know how much practicing Aryna Sabalenka was doing, but it's very different to Jannik Sinner": Rennae Stubbs on duo's Australian Open follow-up

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner lifted the trophies at the season’s maiden Grand Slam, the Australian Open, but have followed the big win with vastly different results.

While Sinner has gone on to win another title in Rotterdam to break into the top three of the men’s singles rankings, Sabalenka lost her first match back to Donna Vekic in Dubai.

Looking at the results during the latest episode of Racquet’s Rennae Stubbs Podcast, former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs pointed out that while she was not sure if Sabalenka has had any time to hit the practice courts since the Australian Open win, her results stood in stark contrast to Sinner’s.

Stubbs, however, was quick to add that Sabalenka likely has her eyes on the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

"I think Aryna Sabalenka's probably focused on Wimbledon and the US Open," Rennae Stubbs said. "But it was interesting that she lost so early, look, Donna Vekic is a great player, but I don't know how much practicing Aryna Sabalenka would have been doing after the Australian Open."

"But yeah it's definitely very different to what Jannik Sinner was able to do immediately after winning the Australian Open," she added.

Earlier in the podcast, Stubbs spoke about players' hunger to keep going after winning their first Grand Slam, saying only those willing to fight through the pain win multiple titles on the big stage, classifying Sabalenka as one of them.

"I think that if If you are happy and this is the issue," Rennae Stubbs said. "Now, if you are happy with it and you get complacent and then you don't have the desire to want to put yourself on the line anymore because it is so stressful to win a Grand Slam."

"You've got to want to have the desire to go through that pain and not be satisfied and not be content," she continued. "I think if you're content with one, you probably won't win two... I think Aryna Sabalenka is fine."

Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner set to be in action at Indian Wells next

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will now shift focus to the BNP Paribas set to begin in Indian Wells in the first week of March.

Sinner, for one, will come into the tournament sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 3. Having not lost a match this season, he will be one of the firm contenders for the title.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, will be keen to recover from her early exit in Dubai. The Belarusian is defending a bunch of points in Indian Wells having made the final last year.