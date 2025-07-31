"Don't know how willing Alexander Zverev is to change" - Ex-World No. 1 gives verdict on German's potential partnership with Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni

Alexander Zverev is expected to coach under Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, after his 2025 Wimbledon campaign. This potential partnership was recently analyzed by the former Russian tennis player, Dinara Safina.

Zverev is currently competing at the National Bank Open, where he recently advanced to the second round after besting Adam Walton in the first round with a score of 7-6(8), 6-4. Ahead of this, he competed at Wimbledon, where he fell off in the first round itself, and following this early exit, headlines about his partnership with Nadal's uncle Toni have been making rounds all over the internet.

Recently, the German has confirmed that he has been trying to convince Toni to work with him; however, no confirmation about them working together has been made. This speculation was recently dissected by the former World No.1, Safina, who appeared on a Russian podcast and stated that the partnership between Zverev and Nadal would depend upon the former's ability to adapt.

"It will be exciting to watch. Toni is very straightforward. I do not know how willing Alexander is to change and integrate someone else into his team. We will see. It seems to me that a lot will depend on Alexander in this collaboration, on his willingness to change, listen and try new things," said Safina.

Zverev is now scheduled to lock horns with Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Canadian Open on August 1 at the Center Court.

Alexander Zverev opened up about convincing Toni Nadal to work with him

Alexander Zverev appeared in a press conference during the National Bank Open, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his potential partnership with Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal. He revealed that he has been convincing him to work with him and also said that Toni spent a lot of time with him in Mallorca. Opening up about the partnership, he said: (as quoted by Tennis now)

"I’m trying to convince him. I mean, he spent quite a lot of time with me actually as well, so I’m very thankful for that. I mean, the time in Mallorca was amazing. I spent about 10 days there, and worked really hard and enjoyed it as well. I think Toni enjoyed it probably as well. I’m trying to convince him (smiling) to do more weeks with me, and we’ll see how it goes, but he’s a very busy man. Also he has a lot of dates that he already committed to this year, so I’m not sure how much of him you’ll see this year, because he gave his word to a lot of events and a lot of speeches already," said Alexander Zverev.

He added:

"But we’re talking about what a potential partnership could look like, for sure, and, yeah, I can give you an update probably in a few weeks time when we know more. But, yeah, I enjoyed my time there, that’s for sure.”

The German former tennis player Boris Becker also made his feelings known about the potential partnership between Alexander Zverev and Toni Nadal.

