Carlos Alcaraz's new sleeveless outfit at the 2023 US Open has invited comparisons to Rafael Nadal's iconic style. However, tennis fans have shot down the comparison, expressing annoyance over the recurrent likening of the two players.

While commencing his title defense against Dominik Koepfer on Tuesday, August 29, Alcaraz debuted a striking custom outfit, designed by his apparel sponsor Nike. The kit featured red shorts and a sleeveless white shirt adorned with an eye-catching and colorful design.

Rafael Nadal notably popularized the sleeveless look on tour. Consequently, the US Open's official social media handle posted pictures and drew a parallel between Nadal's look from his 2019 campaign at Flushing Meadows and Alcaraz's current kit.

"We knew that sleeveless top felt familiar," the post was captioned.

However, the comparison was not received well by tennis fans. Several fans called for an end to the comparisons, stating that the only shared trait between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz was their Spanish heritage.

"We gotta stop comparing these two, they are not alike other than being Spanish," a fan commented.

"Oh. My. God. Stop. The. Non. Existing. Comparisons. Besides the fact they're both Spanish," another fan chimed in.

Many fans also claimed that the design of the World No. 1's outfit paled in comparison to Nadal's.

"Rafa's outfit looks way better, Alcaraz top is too colorful and the shoulder part is a bit feminine cut," a fan wrote.

"Please no....That Alcaraz kit is atrocious," another fan posted.

"Hey y'all we don't need to do this each time Alcaraz breathes. Let him be his own person. Nike redid a bunch of designs," one user commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I was thinking about Rafael Nadal, when he wore that; he won that US Open" - Carlos Alcaraz on his sleeveless look in New York

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the US Open after Dominik Koepfer retired mid-match due to an ankle injury, with the score at 6-2, 3-2 in Alcaraz's favor. The Spaniard will be up against Lloyd Harris next on Thursday, August 31.

Alcaraz was asked about his new look during the post-match press conference. The World No.1 disclosed that he drew inspiration from Rafael Nadal when opting for the sleeveless outfit. He correctly recalled that the 22-time Grand Slam had won the title at Flushing Meadows while sporting the same style.

"Honestly, when I wear the sleeves, I was thinking about Rafa when he wore that. He won that US Open, right?" Carlos Alcaraz said.

Nadal clinched the 2019 US Open title after successfully fending off a comback from Daniil Medvedev in the final. He had donned an all-black ensemble that year, featuring a sleeveless shirt.

