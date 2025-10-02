"Don't poke Coco Gauff" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sends warning to Belinda Bencic & others after China Open controversy

Earlier this week, Coco Gauff defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, in the fourth round of the 2025 China Open. However, before the match wrapped up, there was plenty of drama that happened in the second set, giving the tennis world a lot to talk about.

On Wednesday, Caitlin Thompson stopped by on Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs' podcast to discuss several things, including the drama between Gauff and Bencic.

During the second set, Bencic raised her concerns to the chair umpire over disturbing celebrations from Gauff's team. She accused Gauff of playing "mind games." Gauff defended her team, saying the comments directed toward her support staff were not appreciative. This was followed by Bencic losing the tie break and finally losing the match in the third set.

Stubbs shared her opinion on the situation in her podcast. The former coach said that Bencic shouldn't have ignited the fire since she was ahead in the match.

"Like you do not want to add fuel to somebody's fire, particularly someone like Coco to like get her in the mindset to like fight and battle, which she did in that second set and then subsequently went on to win the match," Stubbs said (28:56).

According to Stubbs, the added fire was like poking a bear in Gauff as she compared the two-time Grand Slam champion to Serena Williams.

"So I just think like, it's just crazy that these players like lose their mind like that because it's like what I used to say when people would play against Serena, it's like, don't poke the bear," Stubbs said.

"Like when you're going to give a player something to sort of focus on, like, well, if I'm going to like, rather than thinking about like I'm sure Coco was in her own head at that point, and Oh my God, am I going to lose? And well, then she's like, No, no, now you're disrespecting me and my team. I'm going to focus."

Using the situation, Stubbs warned other players not to poke elite players. She added that Gauff is one of the well-respected players on the tour.

"So I would just say anyone who's playing against the top player, don't poke the bear and don't poke Coco Goff, because she's usually probably one of the most respected players on tour and she's not going to stand for her and she'll stand up for herself and her team and her team," Stubbs said. "And so I think that was well done by her and it can. And look, she went on to win the match."

What Coco Gauff said in the post-match conference after drama in second set?

In the post-match conference, Coco Gauff shared her version of the events to clarify the drama that happened in the second set. Gauff revealed that her team told her that Belinda Bencic said to them, "Shut up." This is why Gauff fired back at Bencic when they were sitting on the bench.

“For me, the stadium is silent, so you hear both teams," Gauff said. "I played previous rounds, both my matches I could hear the other teams pretty loud and clear, because it is silent. It doesn’t bother me. I was telling her to be respectful. I’ve been nice with her team off court. We’ve been nice with each other. I just didn’t like that comment towards my team."

Gauff also said that she has since spoken to Bencic and said that both are entitled to have their own opinions.

