"Don't read any articles on yourself, focus on the game" - Venus Williams shares advice on how young tennis players can handle fame

Venus Williams has a piece of advice for up-and-coming tennis players: block out the outside noise and just focus on the game.

Williams, who started early after making her pro debut at 14 in 1994, said that the young aces should not be distracted by reading articles about themselves or listening to comments on television. Instead, they should concentrate on improving their game and enjoying life.

"Don't read any articles on yourself or listen to TV comments or any media, and focus on the game and enjoying your life. Remember, it's just a game," said Venus Williams.

This came in response to a fan who asked her how young players could navigate the popularity that comes with tennis in a Q&A session through the Instagram stories of the seven-time Grand Slam champion's activewear line, EleVen by Venus.

Williams generously answered queries from her supporters, including one pertaining to her advice for a 30-year-old woman who occasionally plays tennis.

"Make your time on the court count. Watch matches on YouTube of your favorite players to keep your mind in the game," answered Williams.

"Champions keep going until they get it right" - Venus Williams

Williams pumps her fist during her opening-round match against Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open last August.

Fans can pick up a lot of lessons from the storied 28-year career of Venus Williams.

Asked about what gave her the biggest push when faced with a dry spell in her career, the 42-year-old Williams said that champions do not give up until they get it right.

"Champions keep going until they get it right. We don't quit in the middle," said Venus Williams via her activewear line EleVen by Venus' Instagram story.

Williams added that she tries to rise to the occasion, knowing that the road ahead is not going to be easy.

"I'm not looking for things to be easy. I'm looking to rise to the occasion. No matter how many times it takes," said Williams.

Williams, who held the No. 1 spot in the rankings for 11 weeks in 2002, has now slid to 1,025th in the world.

She last played at last month's US Open, where she was honored by younger sister Serena, saying "there would be no Serena Williams without Venus" during the 23-time Grand Slam winner's retirement ceremony.

