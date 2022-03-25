“Don’t be surprised if we see her walk down the fairway of an LPGA event"- Rennae Stubbs on Ashleigh Barty's post-retirement plans

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Rennae Stubbs claimed that she "wouldn't be surprised" if Ashleigh Barty will be seen playing professional golf at an LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) event.

Rennae Stubbs also hinted that there is a high chance that the three-time Grand Slam winner might even pick Australian rules football as her next career option and find a place in one of the AFLW (Australian Football League for Women) teams.

“Don’t be surprised if we see her walk down the fairway of an LPGA event. We know she can play cricket, we know that she’s basically a scratch golfer … she can kick a footy and can probably walk on for an AFLW team," said Stubbs.

Barty hung her tennis racquets on Wednesday, shocking the entire tennis world. She bid goodbye to the sport at the age of just 25 years, that too, when she was at the pinnacle of the WTA rankings.

After taking retirement at such a young age, Stubbs disclosed a variety of options that Barty can pursue a career in. Keeping in mind her previous stint with cricket, when she also played for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, Stubbs stated that Barty can try her luck at other sports, including golf and football.

However, keeping the fun part aside, Stubbs also revealed that Barty has a few things on her list that she "wants to achieve" after her retirement and the 50-year-old believes that she can easily accomplish those things since she is both "young and smart."

“I think she’s got a few things up her sleeve that she wants to achieve. And she’s young enough and smart enough [to make the change]," added the former doubles World No. 1 player.

"She’d be an absolute star at playing AFL"- Richmond Tigers' coach Damien Hardwick on Ashleigh Barty

Damien Hardwick during a training session

Barty is a huge fan of the Australian rules football team Richmond Tigers. In another interview, the team's coach, Damien Hardwick, stated that it would be "good to see Barty play" in the AFL and believes that she would be an "absolute star" in the league.

He further stressed that he would love to see her play for the Richmond Tigers, and the team's fans would also enjoy the same.

“It would be good for actually to see her play because she’s just, whatever she turns her hand to, she does very well at, so I assume, from my point of view, she’d be an absolute star at playing AFL. I’d love to see her in Tiger colours, and I’m sure the Richmond faithful would as well," said Hardwick.

Either Iga Swiatek or Paula Badosa are expected to become the new World No. 1 after Ashleigh Barty's retirement from the sport.

