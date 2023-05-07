Carlos Alcaraz won his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday, defeating German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff to successfully defend his title at the Mutua Madrid Open. Alcaraz won the final 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The World No. 2 had to overcome some difficult moments in front of a raucous home crowd to win his 10th Tour level title - his fourth of 2023 - in two hours and 25 minutes.

As a result, Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal as one of only two players to win back-to-back titles in Madrid. He also became the youngest player to defend an ATP Masters 1000 title since the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Carlos Alcaraz's title win fascinated tennis fans, who took to Twitter to express their delight. One user said that they would not be surprised if the Spaniard wins the upcoming Italian Open and the French Open as well.

"Absolute freak. Don't be surprised if he wins Rome & RG aswell," the user wrote.

Another user stated that Alcaraz is now entering future GOAT territory.

"People talked about his hype in the same light as Emma. Lol, he left the hype a long time ago and now enters the future GOAT territory!" the user tweeted.

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @TennisTV



Lol, he left the hype a long time ago and now enters the future GOAT territory ! @carlosalcaraz People talked about his hype in the same light as Emma.Lol, he left the hype a long time ago and now enters the future GOAT territory ! @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz People talked about his hype in the same light as Emma. Lol, he left the hype a long time ago and now enters the future GOAT territory !

Another account gushed about the 20-year-old's success, writing:

"I believe I heard Tsitsipas say this before, but it's true that Alcaraz's talent and drive will inspire everyone to work harder, which is great news for us as tennis enthusiasts."

Cristiana @CristianaLobato @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz I believe I heard Tsitsipas say this before, but it's true that Alcaraz's talent and drive will inspire everyone to work harder, which is great news for us as tennis enthusiasts. @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz I believe I heard Tsitsipas say this before, but it's true that Alcaraz's talent and drive will inspire everyone to work harder, which is great news for us as tennis enthusiasts.

Here are a few more reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's Madrid Open title win:

Only you @JournaliesVic @TennisTV

I'm impressed by his talent and enthusiasm. I love the energy, courage and fir in this young lad.



¡ @carlosalcaraz He is incredible. Always changing his game, innovating, very intelligent. It’s a pleasure to see him play.I'm impressed by his talent and enthusiasm. I love the energy, courage and fir in this young lad. @carlosalcaraz , THE BEST! @TennisTV @carlosalcaraz He is incredible. Always changing his game, innovating, very intelligent. It’s a pleasure to see him play.I'm impressed by his talent and enthusiasm. I love the energy, courage and fir in this young lad.¡@carlosalcaraz, THE BEST!

"For me, it is a special feeling that I will never forget" - Carlos Alcaraz on his Madrid Open title win

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Fourteen.

Carlos Alcaraz stated in his victory speech that it was "very special" for him to win the title in front of his home crowd, family, and friends, and he will never forget this feeling.

"For me it is so, so special. To lift the trophy here in Madrid. In my country. It is always special to play and to be able to do a good result here and [being] a champion is so special. In front of my home crowd, my family, my friends. Everyone close to me. For me it is a special feeling that I will never forget," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard went on to say that his opponent, Struff, played exceptionally well and that he tried to maintain a positive attitude throughout the game, which paid off eventually.

"It was a really tough match. Jan was playing great, really aggressive. In the second set I had a lot of chances to break his serve and I didn't take it and it was tough for me to lose it. I told myself that I had to be positive all the time and that I would have my chances and I think I did it in the third set," he said.

Poll : 0 votes