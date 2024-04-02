Coco Gauff recently expressed her excitement for the upcoming women’s NCAA basketball March Madness games between Iowa Hawkeyes vs. LSU Tigers and USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies scheduled for Monday, April 1.

Gauff is coming off a decent performance at the 2024 Miami Open, where she reached the Round of 16 of the tournament before losing to 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-1, 2-6. The American was seeded third and had received a bye into the second round where she defeated Argentine Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2, followed by a third-round victory over Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0.

The American partnered with compatriot Jessica Pegula for the doubles. The fifth-seeded pair, however, faced an early exit against Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger 3-6, 6-1, 8-10, who then went on to reach the quarterfinal where they lost 3-6, 6-4, 4-10 to the second-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

The game between Iowa and LSU is a rematch of the 2023 NCAA championship. Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark and LSU Tiger’s Angel Reese are the players to watch in this game. The other game features a duel between 11-time National Champion UConn Huskies and the up-and-coming USC Trojans program. USC is playing in their first Elite Eight since 1994.

In her recent Instagram post on Monday, April 1, Gauff asked her followers not to disturb her during the broadcast of the games.

"Don’t text me between 7pm - 11:00pm EST tonight. I am busy 🍿," Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff will start her clay-court campaign at the 2024 Stuttgart Open

Coco Gauff made her debut at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, also known as the Stuttgart Open when she was only 18 years old. Gauff faced an early exit against current World No. 11 Daria Kaatkina 4-6, 2-6.

In doubles, however, the American reached the final with her partner Zhang Shuai, before losing 3-6, 4-6 to Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs. Gauff and Shuai overcame Nadiia Kichenok/Anastasia Rodionova, Paula Badosa/Aryna Sabalenka, and Shuko Aoyama/Hao Ching Chan en route to the final.

In 2023, Gauff returned to Stuttgart with more clay-court experience, having made it to the 2022 French Open final, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 1-6, 3-6. The 20-year-old, who was seeded fifth, defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) in the first round, before losing 2-6, 3-6 to Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 16.