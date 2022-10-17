"Don’t do that" - MMA legend Claressa Shields cheekily puts down a fan for comparing her to Serena Williams

American professional boxer and MMA fighter Claressa Shields hilariously reacted to a fan comparing her to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

A fan on social media called the boxer the GOAT over Williams and suggested that she should next target winning Wimbledon.

"And some have the nerve to say Serena Williams is the best athlete ever! TRex unstoppable, Wimbledon next," said a fan.

Shields hilariously mentioned that the fan should not compare her achievements to that of Williams.

"Lol don’t do that," replied Shields.

Former Spanish professional player Carla Suarez Navarro stated that both Venus and Serena Williams were very supportive during her cancer treatment.

Navarro added that the Williams sisters would enquire about her health every two or three weeks.

"She and sister (Venus). They both cared a lot about me. They asked me every two or three weeks how I was doing. That really surprised me. When I saw them face to face, they remained very interested and told me that they were glad to see me back," said Suarez Navarro.

The Spaniard also commented on the retirement of the 23-time Grand Slam champion from professional tennis and spoke fondly about her matches with the American.

"A legend is leaving us. I have coincided with her a lot and I have suffered a lot from her as her rival, but I think she changed tennis, put it in a different world focus. Her clothes, everything she did and then, off the slopes, she has defended us like the best, she has fought for us and we are all very grateful to her.

I think I couldn't beat her in any set for more than four games. For me she was a very, very tough rival. Obviously, in the clashes we had there was everything. In the first ones she imposed a lot and then she started to sweep me off the track. In the last ones, I already focused on it badly mentally. Still, she couldn't hurt her with my game and she was very comfortable. When she came to a tournament and looked at the draw, she tried to know if she was going for me or not, because she eliminated me many times, even when she saw me playing well," she added.

Serena Williams played her last professional tournament at the 2022 US Open, losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

