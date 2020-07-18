'Don't think the break has hurt me'-  Dominic Thiem remains upbeat ahead of tour restart

Dominic Thiem has been one of the most active players on the men's tour during the coronavirus-enforced break. The World No. 3 was involved in the Austria Pro Series and the first stage of the controversial Adria Tour, picking up both titles. Later, he played the innovative Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France before hosting his own invitational tournament in Kitzbuhel called Thiem's 7.

The Austrian is now in Berlin playing the second stage of the Bett1 Aces exhibition, after picking up the title in its first stage on grass. While the addressing the local media there yesterday, Thiem opened up on his post-pandemic form, his physical condition, and also the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Health and safety much more important than sports or tennis, says Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at 2020 Australian Open

As per Explica, Dominic Thiem spoke at length about his strong finish to the 2019 season and good start to the 2020 season, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

"The first four months of the year were very special," said the World No. 3. "I felt that I had had the best start to the year as a professional, even playing a Grand Slam final, but this break came."

The 26-year-old then went on to talk about how the break between tennis has only made his stronger, not harming him in any way.

" I do not feel that this has hurt me, as it is a situation that does not depend on me," asserted Thiem. "In addition, people’s health is much more important than sports or tennis. Finally, I think there are tennis players that this break has been worse than me."

On his physical condition, Dominic Thiem said that he does not look at the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown as an obstacle in the immense progress he has made over the last year.

"I have had six or seven incredible years on the circuit, playing many games and I think this break can be good for me," said Thiem "Obviously it is bitter because it has come at my best as a professional, but I cannot do anything."

Advertisement

"In my point of view, this break has been very bad for the vast majority of players, both for the young people who have been doing well, and for the older tennis players who are in their last years as a professional and are watching time pass and they cannot be in track."

I confess once again that the Adria Tour was a mistake: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at Adria Tour

Dominic Thiem had publicly apologised for the Adria Tour debacle earlier, and has reiterated multiple times since then that he regrets his actions. Commenting once again on the Adria Tour, the Austrian said:

"The Adria Tour was of course a mistake that everyone has recognized and the world has learned for future tournaments. At the Belgrade and Croatia tournaments nobody violated any law and we simply followed the instructions they gave us, but obviously I confess that it was a mistake."

The tour, which was hosted and funded by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, was already under immense criticism for the lack of social distancing norms and safety restrictions. At one point, the players were even seen dancing in a Belgrade nightclub with their shirts off.

Set to take place across the Balkans region, the event came to a grinding halt in its second stage after Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troick and Djokovic himself tested positive for COVID-19.

On the restrictions in other tournaments since the Adria Tour, Dominic Thiem said he was confident about the manner in which they were held.

"It is true that here in Berlin the concept of security seems rigorous but I feel very safe," said the 26-year-old. "Last week in Kitzbühel we did everything possible to be safe and thus avoid risks of possible contagion."