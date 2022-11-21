"Don't think he wants the men’s record, he wants the all-time record" - Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic is chasing Margaret Court in Slam race, not just Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon this year, taking him one Major behind men's leader Rafael Nadal. However, the all-time leader in Grand Slams is currently Margaret Court, who owns 24 Majors, followed by Serena Williams, who has 23.

Against that background, former US Open runner-up Greg Rusedski believes the Serbian is eyeing Court's record more than Nadal's current tally.

“I mean let’s not forget Martina Navratilova won her last Wimbledon title at 39 years of age so I see Novak out there if he’s healthy for another four, five years so imagine how many more Slams he’s going to have underneath his belt. I don’t think he wants to get the men’s record, I think he wants to get the all-time record. Margaret Court 24. Serena 23, he wants to have 25," Greg Rusedski said while speaking to Prime Video.

Rusedski predicted the former World No. 1 to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon next year. He also predicted Nadal's triumph at Roland Garros and for Carlos Alcaraz to defend his US Open title.

“Well I see Djokovic winning at least two Majors next year,” the retired British pro told Prime Video. “I see Rafa winning the French and Alcaraz possibly defending his US Open title.”

The former World No. 4 stated that he has no doubt Djokovic would have won the Australian Open this year as well if he were allowed to participate in the event. The nine-time champion was not given a chance to defend his crown in Melbourne as he was deported from Australia ahead of the tournament.

“No question about it. He would’ve won it this year if he was allowed to play. He’s won it nine times, that’s his best Slam. There’s no question about it. Djokovic is just a step up, he’s just a world class player, he’s got all the assets, he’s got everything you need," he added.

"No 1 in the world this time by Wimbledon guaranteed next year" - Greg Rusedski predicts Novak Djokovic to return to the top spot by Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic with his Wimbledon 2022 title.

During the conversation on Prime Video, Greg Rusedski also predicted that Novak Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking by next year's Championships at Wimbledon.

“From Wimbledon onwards he has been brilliant and he is on a mission again. Watch out, No 1 in the world this time by Wimbledon guaranteed next year,” said the Brit.

The former British No. 1 stated that he does not think the Serbian plans to hang up his boots anytime soon given he wants to be the greatest of all time (GOAT) across all of tennis.

“He wants to be the GOAT as well so why not?” Rusedski continued.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes