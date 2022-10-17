"Don’t think she will have the opportunity to play again" - Martina Navratilova questions the disappearance of Peng Shuai after accused Chinese politician makes public appearance

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media to demand answers regarding the whereabouts of Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player who accused a top Chinese politician of sexual assault.

Peng Shuai, a former World No. 1 in doubles, accused the former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her in a post on Weibo last November. Although the post was removed from the platform within 20 minutes, it had already gone viral and subsequently became a hot topic of discussion in China and around the world.

Shuai then mysteriously disappeared from the public eye for a few months and has since retired from tennis.

Navratilova, who is a champion for social and gender equality, reacted to a post of the accused politician making a public appearance at the National Congress of the Chinese Communist party over the weekend.

Navratilova questioned where Peng Shuai was before opining that the Chinese star would never have the opportunity to play again.

"Where is Peng Shuai? I don’t think she will ever have the opportunity to play again, unfortunately.#WhereIsPengShuai," she tweeted.

You can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova recently opened up about her ordeal with breast cancer.

In a conversation with Today, the 18-time Major winner spoke about her shock at being diagnosed with breast cancer. She further stated that even the healthiest people are not immune to the disease.

“I was so shocked that there was anything going on with my body," Navratiolova said. "But you can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer. You are definitely improving the odds by being healthy, but you’re not totally eliminating the possibility.”

Navratilova shed further light on her diagnosis in 2010, revealing that she had put off getting her yearly check-up.

"In January in 2010, I had a mammogram," she continued. "I thought it had been two years between my mammograms, but it has been four years. I had changed doctors and I hadn’t made an appointment to do the yearly exam. I just put it off. I was on the road all the time, so it’s hard to keep track."

