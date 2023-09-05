Daniil Medvedev has revealed that an inhaler failed to address the breathing problems he experienced at the US Open as he had no idea how to operate it.

On Monday, September 4, Medvedev took on Alex de Minaur in a fourth-round clash at the New York Major. He fought back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 and seal his spot in the quarterfinals.

It wasn't all smooth sailing as the Russian endured some breathing issues early into the contest. He called for a doctor after three games and reported that he was having trouble breathing, after which he received an inhaler to help him feel better.

When asked his his physical condition after the match, Medvedev admitted that he had no idea if the inhaler helped him as he had no idea how to use it.

"The thing is I don't think it worked because I kind of don't know how to use it. I don't think it worked. But I'm not sure. It was very tough to breathe in the beginning for me. So I didn't know before that you can do it. I really have troubles breathing, so now I'm not going to joke about it like two days or four days ago. I'm going to use it," he said at a press conference.

"Again, did it help me or not? I'm not sure it worked, the actual thing, the inhaler, I'm not sure it was working. I'm like, Okay, whatever. During the match, it was tough for me all the match. I mean, it was really like I think I never changed that many T-shirts and that many towels during the match," he added.

The former World No. 1 stated that his serve dug him out of a hole, after losing the first set, and helped him make a successful comeback and reach the US Open quarterfinals.

"I think the turning point was second serve I managed to serve very well till the end of the match. That gave me some air on my serve to kind of relax a little bit. I managed to put just a little bit more pressure on his serve here and there, then the match turned," he explained.

"It's just nice to have it official" - Daniil Medvedev on qualifying for 2023 ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev has qualified for the 2023 ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev has expressed satisfaction at officially qualifying for the 2023 ATP Finals, even if he always knew that he'd make it to the year-ending tournament.

The Russian is the third player to officially qualify for the event, which will be held in Turin from November 12-19, after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. If he takes part in the tournament, he will be making his fifth consecutive appearance.

When asked for his thoughts on officially qualifying for the ATP Finals, Medvedev said:

"It's tough to answer (how good it feels to qualify so early in the year) because probably, let's call it, after Rome [Italian Open] you kind of know I'm probably there. It's just nice to have it official, to kind of know. I can just stay at home and still go to Turin, which is very close from me. Would be a nice trip," he said.

"That's a nice feeling to be there that early. Probably together with Carlos and Novak. I think that's only second time I qualify that early. I don't know when I beat Novak here if I qualified already. Anyway, doesn't matter. Happy to be there fifth or sixth time in a row, and hopefully many more," he added.

Medvedev's best result at the ATP Finals remains his title win in 2020, followed by a runner-up finish in 2021.