"Don't turn it into a 6-month injury" - Andy Roddick gives Ben Shelton unfiltered advice after US Open shock retirement

The current World No. 6 Ben Shelton concluded his 2025 US Open campaign with a walkover in the third-round match against French player Adrian Mannarino on Friday, August 29. The American star retired due to a shoulder injury, which garnered iconic Andy Roddick's health advice.

Earlier this month, Ben Shelton clinched his first ATP 1000 title, the 2025 Canadian Open, after defeating former World No. 8 Karen Khachanov in three sets. At the US Open, the Atlanta, Georgia, native defeated Ignacio Buse and Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the third round, but unfortunately, due to a shoulder injury, he had to retire.

In his recent podcast episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick,' the 2003 US Open winner shared his health-centred advice for Ben Shelton, who played four sets before retiring with the injury.

"If Ben doesn't have a serve, he can't make a run to win this tournament. The last thing I want to do is take a three-week injury and turn it into a six-month injury, right? And that is not a romantic way that fans like to deal with sports, right? We want everyone to be Willis Reed, right? We want everyone to be you play through the pain," Roddick mentioned (17:11 onwards).

He continued:

"If Ben is compromised and his serve doesn't move, right? When your change-up just becomes a straight pitch, which is what happens when you are physically compromised. He cannot win this tournament. It is hard to be sober in decision-making. Do not, if you're Ben Shelton, after all the progress you've made this year, do not take a three-week injury and turn it into a six-month in injury."

Shelton also competed in the US Open mixed doubles with the current World No. 1 in women's doubles, Taylor Townsend. The duo reached the quarterfinal round and faced defeat by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

Ben Shelton climbed higher in the ATP ranking with his 2025 breakout season

Ben Shelton reacts after winning a point during the match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina during Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open | Source: Getty Images

Ben Shelton led an impressive 2025 season and reached the semifinal round of the Australian Open, his best-ever finish in a major tournament. However, his title run came to an end with a defeat from the current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

At the Indian Wells Open, he reached the quarterfinal round and became the youngest American player to achieve the feat since Andy Roddick. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open and the Wimbledon Championships. Notably, Shelton recorded his best finish at each of the first three majors this season to gain a big jump in the ATP singles rankings.

He improved his ranking to seven after reaching the quarterfinal at the Washington Open. Shelton reached his highest career ranking of No. 6 after clinching the Canadian Open title.

