"Don't understand why Iga Swiatek is so hated" - Fans react to Pole's 'classy' gesture to Madison Keys after Australian Open loss

Iga Swiatek wrote a heartfelt congratulatory message to Madison Keys after their Australian Open battle. Fans highlighted the Pole's consistent respect for her rivals and questioned the negativity often directed at her.

On Thursday, January 23, Swiatek took on Keys in the 2025 Australian Open semifinal. Both competitors were in scintillating form and the match delivered. Swiatek secured the first set 7-5, but Keys dominated the second, winning 6-1. The final set culminated in a tense tiebreak, with Keys saving a match point and ultimately prevailing 7-6(8).

After the match, Keys took to X (formerly Twitter) and uploaded a picture of herself from the semifinal clash. She captioned it:

"Finals"

In the comments, Swiatek praised her opponent and wished her the best, writing:

"Huge congratulations. You played amazing. All the best 💪🏼👏🏼👏🏼"

The Pole has previously been labeled a "sore loser" and often criticized for not acknowledging opponents after a defeat. This time, however, fans expressed frustration at the unwarranted hate she receives.

"I like how people say that she never appreciates opponents while she's always there congratulating other players," one fan wrote.

"They could NEVER make me hate her," another fan wrote.

"Classy as always! Thank you for leaving heart on the court ❤️" a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's heartwarming gesture.

"I really don't understand why she is so hated when in reality she is one of the nicest players on tour," one fan wrote.

"where is the “giving credit” police now," another fan asked.

"Most of them hate her because she wins more ….but in reality she respects her opponents well enough," yet another fan wrote.

"I think I played good, but she played better" - Iga Swiatek's honest assessment of Australian Open clash against Madison Keys

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

During her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek gave an honest assessment of her semifinal clash against Madison Keys.

"It was tight, you know, from the beginning. And the second set for sure, like, it was something that I just wanted to forget about and get back to my game, you know?" Iga Swiatek said.

She praised the American and was content with herself for giving it all she had.

"So I would say, yeah, this first set and third set where I feel like I was playing, you know, my tennis," she continued. "Maybe, okay, it wasn't like a 100% control as on previous matches. Still, I think I played good, but she played better. And so I would say like I did everything I could so I woudn't say like I flopped or that I should have won."

In the final, Madison Keys will take on Aryna Sabalenka at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 25.

