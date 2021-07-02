"I don't want to bother him during Wimbledon" - Iga Swiatek on possibility of practising with Andy Murray

Earlier this month, Iga Swiatek earned the appreciation of Andy Murray, who tweeted that he "loves watching" the Pole in action. The 2020 French Open champion replied to Murray's tweet, requesting the former Wimbledon winner to hit with her in a bid to improve her grasscourt skills.

Thank you Sir Andy! Are you by any chance up for a practice? I really need to improve my skills on grass. 🙈 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 7, 2021

The 20-year-old was asked about the tweet in her post-match press conference on Friday after her third-round victory over Irina-Camelia Begu. Swiatek looked in devastating form as she dropped just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 blitz of Begu that lasted just 55 minutes.

Swiatek stated that she didn't wish to bother Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, who has in the third round of a Major for the first time since 2017.

"I don't want to bother him during Wimbledon. So maybe we're going to have a chance to do that later or the next tournament, because it's a Grand Slam," said Swiatek.

The former junior Wimbledon champion enjoyed a hit with her idol Rafael Nadal ahead of the French Open earlier this year. But now, with a Slam in full flow, she understands how serious a business it is for all top players.

"I don't want to ruin his routines," Swiatek explained. "I know that playing with a girl is totally different, and it's a different practice for men.

"But he's a really nice guy. We had a few small talks during the tournament. He's down to earth and he's great."

I was physically weaker in 2019: Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek (R) shakes hands with Irina-Camelia Begu after her third-round match

Even though the Pole triumphed in the girls' singles at Wimbledon in 2018, her senior debut a year later turned out to be a nightmare. She was bundled out by Viktorija Golubic in straight sets in the opening round.

In fact, the World No. 9 hadn't won a single main draw match on grass until the Eastbourne International this year.

Now, in just her second main draw appearance at SW19, she has made the fourth round.

When asked to compare her two campaigns at Wimbledon, Swiatek admitted that she had come a long way since her debut. The Pole declared she feels far more confident on this surface and considers herself a more "developed" player.

"It's hard to compare my previous years on grass, because in 2019 I was physically weaker," said Swiatek. "I didn't actually have an idea of how to play on grass. This time it's much, much better, so I just developed overall."

Edited by Arvind Sriram