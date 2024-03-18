"Don't want to be selected just because it might be last tournament"- Andy Murray admits 'uncertainty' about Paris Olympics participation & retirement

Andy Murray recently shared his thoughts regarding the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the Paris Olympics as his retirement looms. Murray currently holds the record for being the only player to have won two Olympic gold medals and that too consecutively, in 2012 and 2016.

Back in February, following his exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships, Andy Murray told the press that he might not play beyond the summer.

On Monday, UK news outlet The Times released an interview with the former World No.1 where he stated that he is uncertain about competing because he doesn't want to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Summer Olympics just because it might be his last tournament.

”I don't want to be in a position where I'm selected to play just because it might be the last tournament I play. That's why there's a little bit of uncertainty about the summer, because I'm not sure what's going to happen with that,” Andy Murray said.

He added that his country also boasts amazing tennis stars in both the singles and doubles categories.

“We have the best doubles players (Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are ranked among the top ten in the world) and also Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans in singles,” Murray added.

"Only if I felt there was a chance of winning a medal” - Andy Murray on the possibility of his participation at the 2024 summer Olympics

In the same interview, Murray expressed his desire to represent Great Britain at the Olympics, but only if he believed there was a chance of winning a medal. Murray stressed that he wants to earn his spot in the Olympics through merit, not just because of what he's done before, while others miss out.

“I would love to have the opportunity to play in other Olympic Games, but only if I felt there was a chance of winning a medal. I am also very aware that because of how incredible my experiences at the Olympics have been, I would like to be there by right and not just take the place of one of the other players from my country because it is a brilliant opportunity,” Murray said.

This season, the 36-year-old hasn't been in fine form as he has won only three matches out of the seven he has competed in across all ATP tournaments.

Andy Murray is currently ranked 62nd in the ATP rankings and is the fourth highest-ranked British player in the top 100. Ahead of him are Cameron Norrie at No. 31, Jack Draper at No. 42 and Dan Evans at No. 43, respectively.