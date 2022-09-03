"Donald Trump is fitter than Rafael Nadal" - Andy Roddick takes sarcastic dig at former US President following conservative political commentator's post

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and a few other tennis players recently found their names in a sarcastic conversation between American author Nick Adams and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Earlier on Friday, conservative political commentator-cum-author Adams shared a photograph of former American President Donald Trump playing tennis in whites. In a light-hearted post, he described Trump's serve as more powerful than Roddick's, his backhand better than that of Federer, and that the 76-year-old had more swag than eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi.

Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, was quick to respond to Adams' tweet, joking that Trump was also fitter than World No. 3 Nadal.

"Donald Trump has a more powerful serve than Andy Roddick, a better backhand than Roger Federer, and more swagger than Andre Agassi in his prime. The tennis world needs to spend less time talking about Serena Williams and more time appreciating the greatness of Donald Trump," Adams tweeted.

"You forgot that he’s also fitter than Rafa," Roddick replied.

Adams, who authored books like 'Retaking America' and 'Green Card Warrior', was publicly praised for his work by Trump in 2017. The gesture even compelled Adams to mention it in his social media bio, which says, "Best selling author endorsed by President Trump."

Rafael Nadal hurt himself during the US Open R2 match

Rafael Nadal during the medical timeout on Thursday

After taking a 3-0 lead over Fabio Fognini in the fourth set during their second-round match at the 2022 US Open, Rafael Nadal suffered a one-of-its-kind injury, where the Spaniard hurt himself with his racquet.

Attempting a backhand, the Spaniard stretched to his right and even completed the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court to hit him back in the face. The 22-time Grand Slam champion immediately walked to his chair with a bloody nose and asked for a medical timeout.

Following treatment, he was back on his side of the net to complete the match, which he won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

In a press conference after the match, he stated that it was a pretty strong blow to his nose and that he went numb for a moment.

"It was just a strong hit. At the beginning I thought I broke the nose because it was a shock at the beginning. It was very painful," Nadal said. "I lost a little bit, the feeling in my head. It's about being a little bit out of the world. I don't know, seems like it's not broken. I am not sure yet. I don't know. I think it's getting bigger and bigger."

The 36-year-old even joked about the injury, suggesting that he deserved the blow for not playing well at the start of the match.

"That's just a shock. In some way, I deserved it for playing that bad for a while. No, it's a joke. These are things that happen sometimes," Nadal added.

Edited by Anirudh