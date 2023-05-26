Donna Vekic amused by hilarious meme of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and others celebrating Rafael Nadal's French Open absence

Donna Vekic was left catching her breath after a hilarious meme surfaced on social media involving Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal announced earlier this month that he would skip Roland Garros due to fitness reasons, stating that the hip injury he picked up at the Australian Open at the start of the year has still not fully healed. As a result, the 14-time Grand Slam champion will be missing his first French Open since 2004.

The video meme which Vekic posted shared on her Instagram story on May 25, just three days before the start of the French Open, was inspired by the same. It utilized a clip from the movie 'Four Lions' (2010) that shows four characters traveling in a car, three of whom are singing along to a song on the radio while the fourth one looks annoyed.

The three characters were referred to as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and all the other players in the draw, implying that they were happy about finally having a shot at the title in Paris in the Spaniard's absence. The fourth character, meanwhile, was made to represent a tennis fan, who is seemingly more disappointed by Nadal's lack of participation than the others.

Vekic added a series of laugh-out-loud emojis to the video, indicating how delighted she was at the creativity of the meme.

Roger Federer says he'll miss Rafael Nadal at French Open, recalls ‘favorite’ match

Roger Federer will miss Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer expressed his disappointment over the absence of his longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open as well and hoped for the 22-time Grand Slam champion's speedy recovery and a strong return to the court.

On Tuesday, May 23, Federer chatted with fans on social media, and one of them asked him if he felt sad that Nadal was not at the French Open this year. Federer said yes, and praised the Spaniard’s record in Paris.

"Yes I will miss seeing him play. French Open [email protected] = one of the most incredible records in history of all sports," he tweeted.

When one of Nadal's dejected fans sought words of encouragement from Federer, the 41-year-old remarked that it was important for the southpaw to rest in order to make another impressive comeback.

"I'm with you. but I'm happy for him that he's giving himself the necessary time so that he can come back healthy and make a few more magical runs," he wrote.

Finally, Federer was asked which, out of their 40 meetings, was his favorite match against the 36-year-old. He jokingly named the 2008 French Open final, where he lost 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

"RG 2008. Those 4 games were awesome," he wrote.

Federer and Nadal have been two of the most dominant players in tennis for the past two decades. They have met six times at Roland Garros, with Nadal winning on each occasion.

