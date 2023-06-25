Donna Vekic lost for words at Berlin opponent Petra Kvitova's mind-blowing WTA finals tally

Donna Vekic will face Petra Kvitova in the final of the Berlin Open on Sunday, June 25, but mind games seem to have kicked off even before the women take to the court.

After winning her semifinal match against Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova took to social media to celebrate her qualification into the final. The Czech said that she was tired but proud after entering her 42nd career final on the WTA Tour.

"A hard day’s work with my 42nd final as a reward. Feeling tired but proud of myself… and back for the big one tomorrow," Kvitova tweeted.

Donna Vekic, who will be Kvitova's opponent in her 42nd WTA final, was stunned by the 33-year-old's impressive record.

"42😳😱," Vekic commented on Kvitova's tweet.

The match against Kvitova, meanwhile, will only be Donna Vekic's 11th final on the WTA Tour. The Croatian player has four singles titles -- The 2023 Monterrey Open, the 2021 Courmayeur Open, the 2017 Nottingham Open, and the 2014 Kuala Lumpur Open.

Meanwhile, Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014) and has won 30 titles on the WTA Tour overall. She made her tour debut at the 2007 Stockholm Open. Her first final and first title came at the 2009 Hobart Open, where she defeated fellow Czech Iveta Benešová, 7–5, 6–1.

Donna Vekic continues her meteoric rise in 2023

Donna Vekic at the Berlin Open

After her title at the 2021 Courmayeur Open, Donna Vekic struggled to attain any significant result on the WTA Tour until the 2022 San Diego Open. The Croat, who entered the main draw as a qualifier, went all the way to the final of the WTA 500 event, defeating Maria Sakkari (No. 5 seed), Karolina Pliskova, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 3 seed), and Danielle Collins, on the way. Her run was only stopped by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Vekic has continued that excellent form in 2023, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (losing to Aryna Sabalenka). She then won her fourth title on the WTA Tour at the Monterrey Open, bettering top seed Caroline Garcia in three tough sets. These results have helped Vekic reach the World No. 20 ranking.

The 26-year-old has now entered her second final of the year in Berlin. Vekic has played some phenomenal tennis in Germany this week, racking up wins over World No. 3 Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, in the second round and World No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the semifinal.

