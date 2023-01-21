Door open for Coco Gauff to win Grand Slam as Serena Williams retired and Iga Swiatek "back down to earth", claims childhood coach of Williams sisters

Coco Gauff is in pole position to win a singles Grand Slam in 2023 and end the year as world No. 1, according to a major claim by Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci. The American, who was the childhood coach of the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick, and Maria Sharapova, among others, believes the door is now open for Gauff in light of Serena Williams' retirement and Iga Swiatek not being at her dominant best.

Macci highlighted that, apart from Williams' retirement and Swiatek's vulnerability, the American teenage tennis star will also benefit from the absence of Naomi Osaka and Ash Barty on the Grand Slam stage throughout the 2023 season. Osaka is expecting her first child later this year and will return in 2024, while Barty, who is also expecting a baby, has already retired from tennis a year ago.

The USPTA Hall of Fame coach thus declared his belief that Coco Gauff, who is "burning with desire," will win a Grand Slam title and become the world's top-ranked singles player.

"The door is open for Coco Gauff," Rick Macci wrote on Twitter. "Barty retired,Serena exited stage,left, Osaka is away this year, Iga has come back down to earth."

"2023 Coco wins a slam and will be number 1 by the end of the year. Olympic sprinter on a mission and a burning desire," Macci expressed.

Gauff will hope Macci's words come true sooner rather than later, at least partly. While the world No. 1 ranking is still far away owing to Swiatek's massive lead at the top, the most ideal outcome for Gauff will be for the Grand Slam title to come her way in a week's time itself.

The American No. 2 and world No. 7 is through to the 4th round of the 2023 Australian Open and is yet to drop a set after eight matches this season.

Coco Gauff will face Jelena Ostapenko in fourth round of Australian Open 2023, Iga Swiatek clash on the cards

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff's next assignment en route to her maiden Grand Slam singles title will be against former French Open champion and 17th seed Jelena Ostapenko, who is also looking in fine form at the 2023 Australian Open. Gauff is part of a highly competitive section of her draw and could face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, in the quarterfinals.

Gauff's doubles partner and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, and former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova are all part of the same half of the draw.

Gauff has great memories from the last time she faced Ostapenko, beating her in the final in Linz back in 2019 to win her maiden WTA singles title.

