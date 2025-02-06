"Doping damaged not only Maria Sharapova's career but also Simona Halep's" - Svetlana Kuznetsova laments as Romanian retires from tennis

Former WTA pro Svetlana Kuznetsova reacted to Simona Halep’s retirement, expressing disappointment. She noted how doping bans altered the careers of both Halep and Maria Sharapova.

Halep made the surprising announcement after her first-round loss at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, a few days ago. She fell to Lucia Bronzetti 1-6, 1-6.

This was her first tournament of the 2025 season and now her last. She had received a qualifying wild card for the Australian Open but withdrew due to injury, bringing an end to a remarkable career that included two Grand Slam titles and numerous other achievements.

The Romanian has been flooded with tributes since then, including one from her former rival Kuznetsova, who shared her thoughts on Telegram. She said:

"It is very sad to read that Simona was never able to come back and decided to end her sports career. Of course, the doping case, unfortunately, damaged not only Maria Sharapova's career but also Simona Halep's."

Kuznetsova added:

"This is how it is in sports, such beautiful careers do not end on a high note. But nevertheless, Simona will forever remain a legendary athlete, and my congratulations to her."

Maria Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, receiving a two-year suspension. However, after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it was reduced to 15 months.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep tested positive for roxadustat at the 2022 US Open and was later charged with biological passport irregularities. Initially handed a four-year ban by the ITIA, her suspension was later reduced to nine months.

Simona Halep on retirement: "Life goes on, there is life after tennis"

Simona Halep pictured at the 2025 Transylvania Open | Image Source: Getty

After her loss to Lucia Bronzetti at the 2025 Transylvania Open, Simona Halep delivered an emotional retirement speech. Her parents, Stere and Tania, were there to support her, along with her team and countless fans.

"I don't know if it's with sadness or joy," she said. "I think both feelings are trying me but I'm making this decision with my soul and I have always been realistic with myself and my body."

She added:

"It takes long to get where I probably was. It's very hard to get there and I know what it means to get there. That's why I wanted to come here today in Cluj to play in front of you and say goodbye on the field of tennis."

The Romanian continued:

"Life goes on, there is life after tennis and I hope we will see each other again. As often as possible I will come to tennis. I will continue to play tennis but to be competitive, it requires much more and at this moment, it isn't possible."

Halep’s Grand Slam titles include the 2018 French Open and the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

