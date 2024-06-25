Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla were part of a group of participants in an event by Worldchanger in collaboration with the Alexander Zverev Foundation. Along with the foundation's work, the couple also indulged in fun activities including interacting with farm animals.

The event took place at a bio-hotel in Stanglwirt, Austria. Zverev was also joined by Boris Becker and German actor Mark Keller. The participants enjoyed a little tennis and pickleball along with other activities.

Thomalla shared a story on her Instagram from the event. It contained a picture of the couple lightly embracing and smiling into the camera with the lush green countryside in the background.

Screengrab from Sophia Thomalla's Instagram

The German actress and model shared a picture where she can be seen standing next to a pony and laughing as she sees into the camera. In another picture, Zverev can be seen interacting with a different pony seemingly comfortable with the company. Thomalla referred to the 2001 Eddie Murphy movie about an animal whisperer and hilariously commented:

"Dr Dolittle," Thomalla captioned Zverev's picture on Instagram.

Screengrab from Sophia Thomalla's Instagram

While working for his foundation off-court, the World No. 4 kept his game up on-court with a semifinal run at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open.

Alexander Zverev's semifinal run at the Terra Wortmann Open 2024

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Halle Open

Alexander Zverev recently made a semifinal run at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open on his home soil in Halle. This was his first outing on grass this season after earning the runner-up trophy at the French Open.

Zverev clashed with Oscar Otte in the opening round of the tournament. After a slightly shaky start where he lost the first set, Zverev came into his own and closed the match 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in his favor.

He next encountered Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16. Zverev bested the Italian with a 6-4, 7-6 victory to set up a quarterfinal clash with Arthur Fils. Both players went toe-to-toe with the final scoreline reading exactly the same as Zverev's opening round, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in his favor.

Zverev's run was eventually cut short by fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. While Zverev displayed his sharp skills, it fell short of Hurkacz's impressive serve style. The Pole belted out 17 aces and had an 81% win on his first serve. Hurkacz later lost to the eventual title-winner Jannik Sinner in the final.