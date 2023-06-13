The clash between Alexander Bublik and David Goffin at the 2023 Libema Open had a bit of mid-match drama, as the players argued about a call that was overturned. The overturned call forced the point to be replayed, which angered the Kazakh.

Despite the incident, Alexander Bublik defeated David Goffin 7-5, 7-5 at s-Hertogenbosch to secure passage to the next round.

During the match, one of Bublik's forehands was called out by the line umpire. The Kazakh challenged it, and it turned out that the ball had clipped the line.

The chair umpire called the point to be replayed, with Goffin agreeing with the decision. The following argument then ensued:

"What do you mean replay? David, you were late with the ball. You were completely late, the ball was off the court. Come on, you were late," Bublik argued.

"Yeah, I was late, but maybe I could (get it back). But I missed completely!" Goffin answered.

"But you missed completely. The ball went in the middle of the (tramline)," Bublik continued.

"He said 'out' and I missed it completely. Maybe I can make it," Goffin wasn't backing off.

"You're honestly telling me you could have made that particular shot. There's no way!" Bublik yelled.

The chair umpire then intervened calling for the point to be replayed, and the match quickly continued.

The duel in s-Hertogenbosch was the third head-to-head matchup between the duo, with Goffin winning the previous ones. He first defeated Bublik in the second round of the 2020 Montpellier Open, 6-3, 7-6(9), and then in the first round of the 2023 Auckland Open, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik to play Jannik Sinner in s-Hertogenbosch 2023 second round

Alexander Bublik at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Alexander Bublik is set to face World No. 9 Jannik Sinner in the second round of the 2023 Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch.

While Bublik defeated David Goffin in the first round, Sinner had a walkover at the start of the tournament due to being the second seed. This will be the third match that Bublik and Sinner will play against each other, with the Italian having won the previous two.

Sinner defeated Bublik in the second round of the 2021 Dubai Open, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, and in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Masters, 7-6(5), 6-4.

For the 21-year-old Italian, the match in s-Hertogenbosch will be his first on grass courts after failing to convert a 2-0 lead against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon.

