"Dressed as Aryna Sabalenka's racquet bag" - Fans unimpressed by Frances Tiafoe's ‘terrible’ bright-red US Open outfit

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his US Open campaign on Monday with a convincing win. However, the American’s bright red outfit for the occasion left fans unimpressed, and many were quick to draw parallels between his kit and Aryna Sabalenka’s racquet bag.Tiafoe has consistently delivered impressive performances at the US Open. The former World No.10 was a semifinalist at the event in both 2022 and 2024. As he looks to one up himself this time around, the 27-year-old claimed a strong 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in his first round.However, in the midst of Frances Tiafoe's impressive performance, fans were quick to zero in on his unimpressive outfit. One X user compared his clothes to Aryna Sabalenka's racquet bag, writing“Dressed as Aryna's racquet bag.”Another fan expressed their disappointment in the design, writing,“This shit is terrible wtf.”Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Tiafoe’s US Open outfit:“Why they got him dressed like Sabalenka’s bag,” one fan commented.“Didn’t realise he borrowed Sabalenka’s bag design,” another added.“He looks like a Twizzler,” one X user wrote.“Is this fly? Lulu doing way too much here. First the Smurf kit now this,” yet another fan chimed in.Frances Tiafoe breaks down his opening round win at the US OpenTiafoe at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)Prior to the US Open, Frances Tiafoe had been in action at the Cincinnati Open. While in Ohio, the American withdrew mid-game from his round of 16 encounter against Holger Rune after suffering with pain in his back.However, on Monday, there was no sign of discomfort for Tiafoe as he disposed of Yoshihito Nishioka. Reflecting on his win, the World No.12 highlighted that he was happy with his performance upon his comeback, saying,“Yeah, I'm happy with it. Second set was huge. That was big for the whole match. Obviously, after that, you could see he kind of lost belief in it. Then I kind of took it from there, but a little up and down for me. But yeah, I'm feeling better. Obviously, you know, last match I had to retire. And I don't normally retire, so it's a little weird playing a match after that. So, happy I turned up and I was able to move great and played all right today. So, happy to get done straight.”Up next, Frances Tiafoe will return to action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, August 27. The former semifinalist will be taking on compatriot Martin Damm Jr for his second round match.