Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Vesely preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Jiri Vesely

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Date: 25 February 2022.

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Vesely preview

Denis Shapovalov will look to reach the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Sixth seed Denis Shapovalov will face Jiri Vesely in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.

The Canadian started the year brilliantly by helping his nation win the ATP Cup with Felix Auger-Aliassime as his teammate. The 22-year-old won three out of four singles matches in the tournament.

Shapovalov entered the Australian Open as the 14th seed and fought off Laslo Djere, Kwon Soon-woo and Reilly Opelka to reach the fourth round of the competition. Here, he beat Alexander Zverev to advance to the quarterfinals. However, the Canadian was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Shapovalov was seeded fifth at the Rotterdam Open but was eliminated in the first round after losing to eventual semifinalist Jiri Lehecka.

The 22-year-old entered the Qatar Open as the top seed and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament following a comprehensive win over Alex Molcan. However, he lost to Arthiur Rinderknech in the last eight.

He entered the Dubai Tennis Championships as the sixth seed. He started with a hard-fought win over Marton Fucsovics before defeating Taro Daniel and Ricardas Berankis in straight sets to seal his place in the semifinals.

Vesely started the year with an opening-round exit at the Adelaide International. The Czech qualified for the main draw at the Sydney International but lost to Brandon Nakashima in the first round. He suffered another first-round exit at the Australian Open, losing to Stefan Kozlov.

The 28-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Maharashtra Open before losing to eventual runner-up Emil Ruusuvuori.

The Czech qualified for the main draw at the Dubai Tennis Championships after wins over Hady Habib and Alexei Popyrin. Vesely beat Marin Cilic in the first round to set up a second-round clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. He defeated the in-form Spaniard 6-2, 6-4 to seal his place in the last eight.

Here, Vesely scripted the upset of the tournament by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets and sealing his place in the semifinals and denying Djokovic the chance to hold onto his World No. 1 ranking.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Vesely head to head

Friday's match will be the very first meeting between Shapovalov and Vesely. The winner takes on either Andrey Rublev or Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Denis Shapovalov vs Jiri Vesely prediction

Shapovalov is the favorite to win the match on paper but given Vesely's win over Djokovic, it will be hard to write him off.

The 28-year-old has been in good form lately and will be in good spirits after his win over the Serb. Nonetheless, beating Shapovalov will not be easy.

The Canadian has served a number of aces in the tournament so far and will be looking to do the same against Vesely. However, having served 14 double faults in his last three matches, he will also have to keep his serve in check. If his serve betrays him again and Vesely returns anywhere close to how he did against Djokovic, it's going to be a tough match for the Canadian.

Shapovalov's powerful shots from forehand and backhand will also be tough for Vesely to handle.

The Czech will rely heavily on his serve for points, but given how he played against Djokovic, he can also trouble his opponents on their serves as well. His forehand is obviously a weapon but his ability to utilize his flat backhand to set up points will be crucial.

Vesely has had a good run in the tournament but it could well come to an end against Shapovalov on Friday, who will be looking to end his poor run of form since the Australian Open by making the final in Dubai.

Prediction: Shapovalov to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan