Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Hubert Hurkacz

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Date: 24 February 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Jannik Sinner has been in good form this year so far

Fourth seed Jannik Siner takes on fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday.

The Italian had a good start to the year, winning all of his singles matches during the ATP Cup. However, his team was eliminated in the group stage after finishing third in their group.

Sinner then competed at the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament following wins over Joao Sousa, Steve Johnson, Taro Daniel and Alex de Minaur. The 20-year-old's journey in Melbourne came to an end in the last eight as he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

The World No.10 entered the Dubai Tennis Championships as the fourth seed and was up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. Sinner saved three match points and beat the Spaniard in three sets to set up a second-round clash against former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

The first set was very tightly contested and a late break from Sinner saw him win it 7-5. The Italian gained momentum and was more dominant in the second set, winning it 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Hurkacz had a strong start to 2022 as he impressed for Poland in the ATP Cup. The 24-year-old beat Aristotelis Thanos, Aleksandre Metreveli and Diego Schwartzman to help his country reach the semifinals of the tournament where he lost to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Hurkacz had a disappointing Australian Open as he was eliminated in the second round by Adrian Mannarino. The Pole endured another second-round exit at the Rotterdam Open after losing to Lorenzo Musetti.

He entered the Dubai Tennis Championships as the fifth seed and has reached the quarterfinals following convincing victories over Alexander Bublik and Alex Molcan.

ATP Tour @atptour



He claims his second victory of the tournament over Molcan in two sets 6-3 6-2!



@HubertHurkacz | : @TennisTV | #DDFTennis



Second ATP500 QF for HubiHe claims his second victory of the tournament over Molcan in two sets 6-3 6-2! Second ATP500 QF for Hubi 👏He claims his second victory of the tournament over Molcan in two sets 6-3 6-2!@HubertHurkacz | 🎥: @TennisTV | #DDFTennis https://t.co/RbJJaNStDM

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz head to head

Thursday's match in Dubai will be the third meeting between Sinner and Hurkacz. Both players locked horns twice last year with their first encounter coming in the final of the Miami Masters. Hurkacz won the match 7-6 (4), 6-4 to win his first Masters 1000 title.

Their second meeting came in the ATP Finals and this time, Sinner beat the Pole 6-2, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

The match promises to be an exciting encounter between two quality players. Sinner has been in good form this year, winning nine out of ten matches so far. Hurkacz has won seven out of ten matches in 2022 but has suffered early exits at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open.

Sinner will be looking to trouble the Pole with his solid serve and powerful groundstrokes. Hurkacz has a strong serve as well and we could see a number of aces from him. The 24-year-old's court coverage is impressive and he is a fine defensive player as well. His solid strokes will also not be easy for Sinner.

The match will be tightly contested but Sinner should be able to edge out Hurkacz and seal his place in the semifinals.

Prediction: Sinner to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan