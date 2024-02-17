Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The WTA Tour's leading stars have all gathered for the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. The 24th edition of the tournament will be held from February 18-24.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field that includes the entire top 10 aside from Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula. She was the runner-up here last year and was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova.

The Czech won't return to defend her title as she had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury. Former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu will be skipping the Dubai Tennis Championships as well.

Aryna Sabalenka will contest her first match since her successful title defense at the Australian Open last month. Coco Gauff made an early exit from the Qatar Open as she lost to Katerina Siniakova in the second round. The teenager will be aiming to bounce back with a deep run here.

Other top players such as Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, Zheng Qinwen, and Maria Sakkari also bowed out of the Qatar Open prior to the quarterfinals. The Greek also parted ways with her long-time coach Tom Hill.

Elina Svitolina, a two-time champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships, returns to action after a brief hiatus. She had to retire just minutes into her fourth-round match against Linda Noskova at the Australian Open due to an injury.

Other prominent names competing here include Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Jelena Ostapenko, Mirra Andreeva, and Leylah Fernandez, among others.

On that note, here are the broadcast details to keep up with the proceedings at the tournament:

Dubai Tennis Championships channel and live streaming details

Coco Gauff is the third seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Dubai Tennis Championships live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

TVA & TSN - Canada

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

ESPN - Central and South America

Sportsmax - Caribbean

TapDMV - Philippines

DigiSport - Romania

Now TV - Hong Kong

Starhub - Singapore

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

New World TV & SuperSport - Africa

DAZN - Japan, Spain

Sportcast - Chinese Taipei

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telenet & Play Sports - Belgium

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.