Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The WTA Tour's leading stars have all gathered for the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. The 24th edition of the tournament will be held from February 18-24.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field that includes the entire top 10 aside from Karolina Muchova and Jessica Pegula. She was the runner-up here last year and was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova.
The Czech won't return to defend her title as she had to pull out of the tournament due to an injury. Former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu will be skipping the Dubai Tennis Championships as well.
Aryna Sabalenka will contest her first match since her successful title defense at the Australian Open last month. Coco Gauff made an early exit from the Qatar Open as she lost to Katerina Siniakova in the second round. The teenager will be aiming to bounce back with a deep run here.
Other top players such as Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, Zheng Qinwen, and Maria Sakkari also bowed out of the Qatar Open prior to the quarterfinals. The Greek also parted ways with her long-time coach Tom Hill.
Elina Svitolina, a two-time champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships, returns to action after a brief hiatus. She had to retire just minutes into her fourth-round match against Linda Noskova at the Australian Open due to an injury.
Other prominent names competing here include Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Jelena Ostapenko, Mirra Andreeva, and Leylah Fernandez, among others.
On that note, here are the broadcast details to keep up with the proceedings at the tournament:
Dubai Tennis Championships channel and live streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Dubai Tennis Championships live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel - USA
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
TVNZ - New Zealand
TVA & TSN - Canada
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
ESPN - Central and South America
Sportsmax - Caribbean
TapDMV - Philippines
DigiSport - Romania
Now TV - Hong Kong
Starhub - Singapore
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
New World TV & SuperSport - Africa
DAZN - Japan, Spain
Sportcast - Chinese Taipei
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telenet & Play Sports - Belgium
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.