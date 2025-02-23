Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 will conclude the Middle East swing for this year. The 33rd edition of the tournament will run from February 24 to March 1. Ugo Humbert is the defending champion, and arrives here in good form. He won the previous tournament that he participated in, the Open 13 Provence.

Daniil Medvedev headlines this year's edition as the top seed. Alex de Minaur is seeded second. He's the two-time defending champion at the other ATP tournament happening this week, the Mexican Open, and has instead chosen to compete here.

Andrey Rublev is the third seed, and won his first title of the year at the recently concluded Qatar Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov are the other big names in the fray. With a solid line-up of a players, here's a look at all the relevant details for this year's edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships:

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is an outdoor hardcourt event usually held in the last week of February. The tournament hosts the women of the WTA Tour for a week before welcoming the men the following week. The debut edition of the tournament took place in 1993, and it was classified as an ATP 250 event back then.

The tournament got promoted to the ATP 500 level starting from the 2001 edition. Roger Federer is the most dominant player in the history of the tournament with eight titles, along with another couple of runner-up finishes. Novak Djokovic follows him with five titles.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Draw and Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the fourth seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Daniil Medvedev, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed Ugo Humbert, and sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov lead the top half of the draw. The Russian was forced to abandon his campaign at last week's Qatar Open halfway through his quarterfinal match after an illness got the better of him.

Medvedev will take on Jan-Lennard Struff in his opener here. Humbert will begin his title defense against Jiri Lehecka, who upset Carlos Alcaraz at the Qatar Open. Tsitsipas will face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round.

Second seed Alex de Minaur, third seed Andrey Rublev, seventh seed Jack Draper, and eighth seed Arthur Fils are the seeded players in the bottom half of the draw. The Aussie will begin his campaign in Dubai against former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Rublev will aim to extend his unbeaten run following his triumph at the Qatar Open, and will face a qualifier in the first round. Draper, who lost to the Russian in the final, will also face a qualifier in his opener here. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Alexei Popyrin are the other notable names in this part of the draw.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will be contested on February 22 and 23, while the first-round matches will be held on Monday, February 24. The quarterfinals will take place on Thursday, February 27, followed by the semifinals on Friday, February 28.

The finals will be held on Saturday, March 1. The day will begin with the doubles final at 4:30 p.m. local time, and the tournament will conclude with the singles final at 7:00 p.m.

Day Time Round Monday, February 24 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. 1st Round Tuesday, February 25 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. 1st Round Wednesday, February 26 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. 2nd Round Thursday, February 27 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Quarterfinals Friday, February 28 1:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Semifinals Saturday, March 1 4:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. Final

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money is $3.1 million, out of which the singles champion will receive $605,530, along with 500 ranking points. The complete prize money and ranking points breakdown for this year's edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships is as follows:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion

500

500

$605,530 $198,880 Runner-up

330

300 $325,780 $106,060 Semifinalist

200

180 $173,620 $53,660 Quarterfinalist

100 90 $88,700 $26,840 Second Round (Round of 16)/ First round (Doubles) 50 0 $47,350 $13,890 First Round (Round of 32) 0 - $25,250 -

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can watch their favorite players live in action in Dubai on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

