Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Semifinal: Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson

Date: February 21st 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson preview

French Open Tennis. Roland-Garros 2022. - Source: Getty

Danish World No. 3 Clara Tauson will meet Czech Karolina Muchova in the semifinal in Dubai, with both players coming through four rounds to reach this stage. Tauson has had a far more difficult route, taking part in four tie-break sets against players of the caliber of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 24 Elina Svitolina, and No. 35 Linda Noskova.

Muchova's opponents have been much lower-ranked. The highest-ranked player she's confronted in Dubai was World No. 53 McCartney Kessler in the Round of 16, a match she won in three sets: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5). The biggest name she's played en route to the semifinal was former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, whom she also defeated in a match marred by off-court distractions that threw the Brit off her game.

The defining moment of the tournament so far has been Tauson's impressive win over Sabalenka in the third round. Granted, Tauson took advantage of an ill-looking Sabalenka, who confirmed after the match that she'd been unwell. The ease of her victory, 6-3, 6-3, was still a surprise, even if the former Junior Australian Open champion had given some hint of top form at this year's Melbourne Major.

Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Muchova and Tauson have never played each other on the WTA circuit, so the head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova TBD TBD TBD Clara Tauson TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Karolina Muchova vs Clara Tauson prediction

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Four - Source: Getty

At the Australian Open in January, Tauson performed well to reach the third round but lost out to Sabalenka on that occasion in straight sets. She said after the match that she felt close to Sabalenka's level, which she's now confirmed with the win in Dubai. Since winning her first WTA title in 2021, the 22-year-old hasn't quite reached her full potential after a series of injuries.

Meanwhile, Muchova's tournament has been overshadowed somewhat by all the publicity surrounding Raducanu's tearful exit. She has pedigree, however, having reached the French Open final in 2023. It's been six years since she won her only WTA title, the Korean Open in 2019, and her performances in Dubai suggest she'll be a tough test for Tauson.

Pick: Clara Tauson to win in three sets.

