Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

Modified Feb 15, 2025 18:29 GMT
Paula Badosa will be in action on Day 1 of the Dubai Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)
The 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships will kick off on February 16, with 18 matches scheduled to be played at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre. 12 of these will take place in the singles event while six will take place in the doubles competition.

There will not be a lot of seeded players in action but some well-known names will start their campaigns in Dubai. Paula Badosa will be the highest-ranked player competing on the opening day of the WTA 1000 event as she will be up against Lulu Sun. 16th seed Donna Vekic will be in action as she will face Sofia Kenin.

One of the most highly-anticipated fixtures on the first day of the tournament will be the clash between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari while Elina Svitolina will square off against 15th seed Anna Kalinskaya. The likes of Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic, Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be in action as well.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Schedule for Day 1 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (9) Paula Badosa vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: (16) Donna Vekic vs (Q) Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (PR) Belinda Bencic vs (Q) Aoi Ito

Followed by: (15) Anna Kalinskaya vs Elina Svitlina

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Followed by: Carolina Garcia vs Marketa Vondrousoova

Followed by: (14) Karolina Muchova vs (Q) Suzan Lamens

The full schedule for the opening day of the WTA 1000 event can be accessed on its official website.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch

Fans in the following countries can watch the matches on Day 1 of the Dubai Tennis Championships in the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 12:30 pm local time on Day 1 of the WTA 1000 tournament. Here are the timings for fans residing in the USA, Canada, UK and India.

CountryStart time
USA & CanadaFebruary 16, 2025; 3:30 am ET
UKFebruary 16, 8:30 am GMT
IndiaFebruary 16, 2 pm GMT

