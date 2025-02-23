Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The first day of the Dubai Tennis Championships promises to be a cracker with several top singles players on the match card. Two-time runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and Qatar Open champion Andrey Rublev headline Day 1 of the ATP 1000 tournament.

Tsitsipas has lost four of his seven tour-level matches in 2025 and is currently struggling with his results. The Greek lost in the first round of the recently concluded Qatar Open to an injured Hamad Medjedovic. In Dubai, he has a tough opener against Australian Open quarterfinalist Lorenzo Sonego and will have to be at his best.

Rublev is a top seed in the men's singles draw but his first match at the 1000-level tournament will be in doubles partnering Karen Khachanov. Former Dubai doubles champions like Tallon Griekspoor and Tim Puetz round out the doubles action in Dubai.

Here is a look at the schedule on Day 1 of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships:

Schedule for Day 1 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 pm local time: Alexei Popyrin vs (WC) Hady Habib

Not before 4:00 pm local time: (WC) Daniel Evans vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zhang Zhizhen

Court 1

Starting at 2:00 pm local time: Fabian Marozsan vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: (WC) Aziz Dougaz vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: (3) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Tallon Griekspoor / Adam Pavlasek

Followed by: Karen Khachanov / Andrey Rublev vs (4) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

The full schedule for the opening day of the ATP 1000 tournament can be seen on its official website.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch

Stefanos Tsitsipas finished runner-up at Dubai Tennis Championships in 2019-20

The tennis fan contingents in USA, Canada, UK, and Australia can catch the Day 1 action in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

UK - Sky Sports

India - Tennis TV

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Matches on both the Center Court and Court 1 will commence at 2:00 pm local time on Day 1 of the ATP 1000 tournament. While the matches on the main court in Dubai will likely go on well into the night session, the schedule on the secondary court is less tighly-packed.

Here are the timings for fans residing in the USA, Canada, UK, and India.

Country Start Time (Center Court and Court 1) Start Time (Evening session, Center Court) USA & Canada February 24, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET February 17, 2025, 9: a.m. ET UK February 24, 2025, 10:00 a.m. GMT February 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. GMT India February 24, 2025, 3:30 a.m. IST February 24, 2025, 7:30 a.m. IST

