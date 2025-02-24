Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Daniil Medvedev will resume his Middle East swing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he is scheduled to play his opening match on Day 2 of the tournament (February 25). He will be among the several big names in action.

The top seed at this year's tournament, Medvedev faces the test of a big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff fresh after his retirement from the Qatar Open. The two will open play on the Centre Court during the evening session.

Earlier in the day, second seed Alex De Minaur takes on a returning Marin Cilic while recently-crowned Qatar Open champ Andrey Rublev locks horns with Quentin Halys.

With that and plenty of more top-drawer tennis action to look forward to, let's take a look at the full Day 2 schedule for the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships:

Schedule for Day 2 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Matteo Berrettini will also be in action on Day 2 of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (2) Alex De Minaur vs [PR] Marin Cilic

Not before 4 pm local time: [Q] Quentin Halys vs [3] Andrey Rublev

Not before 6.30 pm local time: [1] Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini

Court 1

Starting at 2 pm local time: (8) Arthur Fils vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (5) Ugo Humbert

Followed by: [Q] Christopher O'Connell vs [6] Grigor Dimitrov

The full schedule for the opening day of the ATP 1000 tournament can be seen on its official website.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch

The tennis fan contingents in USA, Canada, UK, and Australia can catch the Day 2 action in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:

UK - Sky Sports

India - Tennis TV

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Andrey Rublev is enjoying success in the Middle East. (Source: Getty)

Tennis action on both the Center Court and Court 1 will commence at 2 pm local time on Day 2 of the ATP 500 tournament. While the matches on the main court in Dubai will als be played separately in the night session beginning 6.30 pm, the schedule on the secondary court is less tighly-packed and will be played over a single session. Here are the timings for fans residing in the USA, Canada, UK, and India.

Country Start Time (Center Court and Court 1) Start Time (Evening session, Center Court) USA & Canada February 25, 2025, 5 am ET February 25, 2025, 9 am ET UK February 25, 2025, 10 am GMT February 25, 2025, 2 pm GMT India February 25, 2025, 3.30 pm IST February 25, 2025, 7.30 pm IST

