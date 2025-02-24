Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Daniil Medvedev will resume his Middle East swing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he is scheduled to play his opening match on Day 2 of the tournament (February 25). He will be among the several big names in action.
The top seed at this year's tournament, Medvedev faces the test of a big-serving Jan-Lennard Struff fresh after his retirement from the Qatar Open. The two will open play on the Centre Court during the evening session.
Earlier in the day, second seed Alex De Minaur takes on a returning Marin Cilic while recently-crowned Qatar Open champ Andrey Rublev locks horns with Quentin Halys.
With that and plenty of more top-drawer tennis action to look forward to, let's take a look at the full Day 2 schedule for the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships:
Schedule for Day 2 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Center Court
Starting at 2 pm local time: (2) Alex De Minaur vs [PR] Marin Cilic
Not before 4 pm local time: [Q] Quentin Halys vs [3] Andrey Rublev
Not before 6.30 pm local time: [1] Daniil Medvedev vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini
Court 1
Starting at 2 pm local time: (8) Arthur Fils vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (5) Ugo Humbert
Followed by: [Q] Christopher O'Connell vs [6] Grigor Dimitrov
The full schedule for the opening day of the ATP 1000 tournament can be seen on its official website.
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch
The tennis fan contingents in USA, Canada, UK, and Australia can catch the Day 2 action in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:
UK - Sky Sports
India - Tennis TV
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings
Tennis action on both the Center Court and Court 1 will commence at 2 pm local time on Day 2 of the ATP 500 tournament. While the matches on the main court in Dubai will als be played separately in the night session beginning 6.30 pm, the schedule on the secondary court is less tighly-packed and will be played over a single session. Here are the timings for fans residing in the USA, Canada, UK, and India.