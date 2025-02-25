Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

By Neelabhra Roy
Modified Feb 25, 2025 23:39 GMT
Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Daniil Medvedev will be in action on Day 3 of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships ( Image Source: Getty

Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships saw a few shock results as second seed Alex de Minaur and third seed Andrey Rublev were both knocked out after losing to Marin Cilic and Quentin Halys, respectively. The likes of Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini, however, managed to book their spots in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Day 3 of the tournament will see 12 matches take place across both singles and doubles. The second round of the men's singles event will commence as eight players look to book their spots in the quarterfinals in Dubai.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard while fifth seed Ugo Humbert will be up against Tallon Griekspoor after beating Jiri Lehecka. Matteo Berrettini will take on Christopher O'Connell while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Karen Khachanov. The likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Schedule for Day 3 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges

Starting not before 4 pm local time: (5) Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor

Starting not before 6 pm local time: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov

Court 1

Starting at 2 pm local time: Alexei Popyrin vs (PR) Marin Cilic

Followed by: (LL) Luca Nardi vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs (Q) Quentin Halys

Followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O'Connell

Court 2

Starting at 2 pm local time: Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden / Joran Vliegen

Followed by: Rohan Bopanna / Ivan Dodig vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

Followed by: (4) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (Q) Robin Haase / Hendrik Jebens

Followed by: (3) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz vs Jamie Murray / John Peers

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans in USA, Canada, UK, and Australia can catch the action on Day 3 in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:

UK - Sky Sports

India - Tennis TV

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match timings

The opening match on each of the three courts will commence at 2 pm local time.

