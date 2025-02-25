Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships saw a few shock results as second seed Alex de Minaur and third seed Andrey Rublev were both knocked out after losing to Marin Cilic and Quentin Halys, respectively. The likes of Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini, however, managed to book their spots in the second round of the ATP 500 event.
Day 3 of the tournament will see 12 matches take place across both singles and doubles. The second round of the men's singles event will commence as eight players look to book their spots in the quarterfinals in Dubai.
Top seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard while fifth seed Ugo Humbert will be up against Tallon Griekspoor after beating Jiri Lehecka. Matteo Berrettini will take on Christopher O'Connell while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Karen Khachanov. The likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic will also be in action.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
chedule for Day 3 of Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Center Court
Starting at 2 pm local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nuno Borges
Starting not before 4 pm local time: (5) Ugo Humbert vs Tallon Griekspoor
Starting not before 6 pm local time: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov
Court 1
Starting at 2 pm local time: Alexei Popyrin vs (PR) Marin Cilic
Followed by: (LL) Luca Nardi vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs (Q) Quentin Halys
Followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O'Connell
Court 2
Starting at 2 pm local time: Joe Salisbury / Neal Skupski vs Matthew Ebden / Joran Vliegen
Followed by: Rohan Bopanna / Ivan Dodig vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
Followed by: (4) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs (Q) Robin Haase / Hendrik Jebens
Followed by: (3) Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz vs Jamie Murray / John Peers
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans in USA, Canada, UK, and Australia can catch the action on Day 3 in Dubai on the respective channels and sites:
UK - Sky Sports
India - Tennis TV
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TSN, TVA
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match timings
The opening match on each of the three courts will commence at 2 pm local time.