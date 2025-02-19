Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The fourth day of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships will be action-packed as far as the line-up is concerned. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the two best players on the WTA Tour, will vie for quarterfinal spots at the WTA 1000 tournament. Other top 10 players like defending champion Jasmine Paolini and 2024 US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula are also in the mix with some tough matches.
Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova round out the top 16 seeds still left in the women's singles draw. Qinwen will be eager to match her career-best result in Dubai when she takes on ninth-seeded Badosa. Floaters like Sorana Cirstea and Alycia Parks will also feature on the Day 4 bill.
Jasmine Paolini will also be pulling double duty at the 1000-level event as she will team up with her regular partner, Sara Errani, in their first-round doubles match. Jelena Ostapenko, who won the singles title in Dubai three years ago, is out of the singles competition but will join forces with doubles specialist Hsieh Su-wei.
Schedule for Day 4 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025
Center Court
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: [7] Zheng Qinwen vs Peyton Stearns
Followed by: [2] Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska
Followed by: TBD vs TBD
Not before 6:30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Tauson
Followed by: TBD vs TBD
Court 1
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: [8] Emma Navarro vs Belinda Bencic
Followed by: [6] Elena Rybakina vs [9] Paula Badosa
Followed by: [3] Jelena Ostapenko / Hsieh Su-wei vs Desirae Krawczyk / Giuliana Olmos
Followed by: [14] Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler
Followed by: McCartney Kessler / Clara Tauson vs Kristina Mladenovic / Zhang Shuai
To view the full schedule, click here.
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch
The tennis fan contingents from the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, respectively, can get a piece of Day 4 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on the following sites and channels:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA
Australia: beIN Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches in Dubai, click here.
Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings
The proceedings on all courts begin in the morning session at 12:30 pm local time. The evening session, meanwhile, begins at 6:30 pm. For tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada, and India, the match timings for Day 4 of the WTA 1000 tournament are as follows: