Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The fourth day of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships will be action-packed as far as the line-up is concerned. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the two best players on the WTA Tour, will vie for quarterfinal spots at the WTA 1000 tournament. Other top 10 players like defending champion Jasmine Paolini and 2024 US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula are also in the mix with some tough matches.

Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova round out the top 16 seeds still left in the women's singles draw. Qinwen will be eager to match her career-best result in Dubai when she takes on ninth-seeded Badosa. Floaters like Sorana Cirstea and Alycia Parks will also feature on the Day 4 bill.

Jasmine Paolini will also be pulling double duty at the 1000-level event as she will team up with her regular partner, Sara Errani, in their first-round doubles match. Jelena Ostapenko, who won the singles title in Dubai three years ago, is out of the singles competition but will join forces with doubles specialist Hsieh Su-wei.

Schedule for Day 4 of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Center Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: [7] Zheng Qinwen vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: [2] Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska

Followed by: TBD vs TBD

Not before 6:30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Tauson

Followed by: TBD vs TBD

Court 1

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: [8] Emma Navarro vs Belinda Bencic

Followed by: [6] Elena Rybakina vs [9] Paula Badosa

Followed by: [3] Jelena Ostapenko / Hsieh Su-wei vs Desirae Krawczyk / Giuliana Olmos

Followed by: [14] Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler

Followed by: McCartney Kessler / Clara Tauson vs Kristina Mladenovic / Zhang Shuai

To view the full schedule, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingents from the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, respectively, can get a piece of Day 4 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

Australia: beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches in Dubai, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

The proceedings on all courts begin in the morning session at 12:30 pm local time. The evening session, meanwhile, begins at 6:30 pm. For tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada, and India, the match timings for Day 4 of the WTA 1000 tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time (Evening Session, Center Court) USA & Canada February 19, 2025, 3:30 am ET February 19, 2025, 11 pm ET UK February 19, 2025, 8:30 am GMT February 19, 2025, 4 pm GMT India February 19, 2025, 2:00 pm IST February 19, 2025, 9:30 pm IST

